Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Placed on Suicide Watch, Sparking Epstein Comparisons

 By Jack Davis  September 20, 2024 at 7:51am
Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed on a suicide watch in the federal prison where he is being held without bail, according to a new report.

Combs is currently held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after twice being refused bail.

Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors claim at events called “Freak Offs,” women were coerced to have sex and that some were filmed without their consent.

According to People, which cited sources it did not name, Combs is on a suicide watch. The report said the rap mogul’s mental state is unclear and he is in shock and that the suicide watch was a preventive step

Combs was arrested Monday and has been in the Brooklyn facility since Tuesday.

Some users on social media were swift to draw a connection between Combs’ suicide watch and the events leading up to the mysterious death of disgraced Hollywood power broker Jeffrey Epstein:

“And so it begins. The ol’ Epstein treatment. Suicide watch from a well known public figure that has damaging evidence against powerful people,” one X user pointed out Friday.

Marc Agnifilo, the attorney representing Combs, had wanted his client housed at a federal facility in Essex County, New Jersey.

A report from NBC said guards are closely monitoring Combs.

NBC’s source did note that a suicide watch is “procedural with high-profile clients.”

Combs “remains strong and focused on his defense,” the source added to NBC.

When attorneys for Combs sought bail for him, they said that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention,” according to The Daily Beast.

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered. At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years,” the court document said.

A high-profile defendant on a suicide watch who is confined to a federal prison in New York City recalls the death of accused sex trafficker Epstein.

However, as noted by The Associated Press, Epstein was at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan, where he died  on August 10, 2019, in a death that was ruled a suicide

The Brooklyn facility has held celebrity defendants such as R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell — and Epstein associate — according to the New York Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




