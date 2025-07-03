Following the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial verdict, where he was found “not guilty” on the heaviest charges he faced, supporters began pouring baby oil on themselves outside the courthouse in a nod to one of the more disturbing details of the case.

“Fans of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs were seen dousing each other in baby oil in a raucous celebration outside the Manhattan courthouse where the music mogul was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges Wednesday,” the New York Post reported.

“Wild footage shows supporters joyously dancing and shouting,” the article continued, “as a half-naked woman drenched in the slippery stuff rips off her blue wig and waves it around.”

The Post also described “a man in a blue top hat, identified as Tes Harper,” who was seen squirting “the greased-up gal with more lubricant — which was used by Combs during his notorious, dayslong freak-off sex parties.”

TMZ reported on the reaction as well, writing that “we’ve got one staple of a freak-off outside the courthouse where Diddy just skated on the most serious criminal charges against him… his fans are lathering themselves up with baby oil — and it’s all on video.”

“It’s pure madness on the streets of Manhattan right now,” the story read.

“A bunch of folks have gathered to celebrate the Diddy trial verdict, and they busted out the baby oil.”

There was a theory that the oil may have been laced with controlled substances — or illegal drugs — but there was no clear confirmation the oil was laced with anything.

Yet it still became a symbol of the dysfunctional trial, the details of which have made the public’s skin crawl.

The split verdict happened after the jury was sent back for deliberations, before they finally found Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge he faced.

In total, the jury deliberated for about 14 hours and found Diddy guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution involving ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

He was also found guilty of the same charge in connection with another woman, who was referenced under the pseudonym “Jane.”

Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion involving both Ventura and Jane.

The famous rapper and producer could still face 10 years in prison for the prostitution convictions, with federal prosecutors seeking 20 years.

The prosecutor in charge of seeking the greater sentence is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.

The public will likely wait with baited breath for the outcome, but it appears as though another high-profile celebrity will get off with just a slap on the wrist.

Tally that up with Epstein and other Hollywood figures who may never be exposed, and you can add it to a long list of disappointments.

