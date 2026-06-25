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Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy holds his daughter during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy holds his daughter during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Sean Duffy Rejects Modern Career Culture at America 250 Event: 'Get Married and Have Lots of Kids'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 25, 2026 at 6:07am
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave a strong message about family during a rally in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The event helped kick off President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” for America’s 250th birthday next month.

Duffy spoke out against the message modern culture tells young people about what is most important in life.

He said society pushes them away from love, marriage, and kids, when it should be encouraging them to build lasting relationships.

“Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love,” Duffy said. “They shouldn’t have a family. They shouldn’t have kids.”

Do you agree with Sean Duffy?

He said culture tells them to focus only on school, jobs, and money.

Duffy called this the worst advice they could receive.

“This is the dumbest advice that they could ever get,” Duffy told the crowd.

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He said people should look for what really fills their hearts, which is the people who matter most.

“What gives us purpose? We should look for love!” he said. “Get married and have lots of kids.”

Duffy called family life a lot of fun and said starting a large family was one of the best choices he ever made.

Duffy met his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, on the MTV show “Road Rules: All Stars” back in 1998. They have been married for 27 years.

“We’re good Catholics,” Duffy said. “We’re open to life. We have nine kids.”

He said meeting his better half was the best thing that had ever happened to him.

“Couldn’t have made a better decision in my life,” he said before he joked, “Well, actually, she said yes to me, so she made a great decision for me in our life, which I’m very grateful for.”

Duffy concluded, “The strength of our country is rooted in the strength of our families. So, to celebrate America 250, we should celebrate our American family.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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