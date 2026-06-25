Sean Duffy Rejects Modern Career Culture at America 250 Event: 'Get Married and Have Lots of Kids'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave a strong message about family during a rally in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The event helped kick off President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” for America’s 250th birthday next month.

Duffy spoke out against the message modern culture tells young people about what is most important in life.

He said society pushes them away from love, marriage, and kids, when it should be encouraging them to build lasting relationships.

Secretary Duffy’s advice to all Americans: “Get married and have lots of kids!” Duffy shared the wisdom, saying that this is the path to find purpose and fulfillment in life. “The strength of our country is rooted in the strength of our families. So to celebrate America 250,… pic.twitter.com/X9Hdp9VJVE — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2026

“Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love,” Duffy said. “They shouldn’t have a family. They shouldn’t have kids.”

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He said culture tells them to focus only on school, jobs, and money.

Duffy called this the worst advice they could receive.

“This is the dumbest advice that they could ever get,” Duffy told the crowd.

Duffy: Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love. They shouldn’t have a family, shouldn’t have kids. Instead focus on their education, their careers, their bank accounts. This is the dumbest advice they could ever get. We should look for love, get… pic.twitter.com/hFPgqKkZEG — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026

He said people should look for what really fills their hearts, which is the people who matter most.

“What gives us purpose? We should look for love!” he said. “Get married and have lots of kids.”

Duffy called family life a lot of fun and said starting a large family was one of the best choices he ever made.

Duffy met his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, on the MTV show “Road Rules: All Stars” back in 1998. They have been married for 27 years.

“We’re good Catholics,” Duffy said. “We’re open to life. We have nine kids.”

He said meeting his better half was the best thing that had ever happened to him.

“Couldn’t have made a better decision in my life,” he said before he joked, “Well, actually, she said yes to me, so she made a great decision for me in our life, which I’m very grateful for.”

Duffy concluded, “The strength of our country is rooted in the strength of our families. So, to celebrate America 250, we should celebrate our American family.”

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