Sean Hannity Announces First New Book in a Decade: 'Live Free or Die'

Sean Hannity is seen on April 2, 2018, in New York City.Theo Wargo / Getty ImagesSean Hannity is seen on April 2, 2018, in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 29, 2020 at 9:58am
Fox News host Sean Hannity will release his first book in a decade on Aug. 4, 2020.

The book, titled “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink,” aims “to demonstrate how the nation arrived at this moment of brinksmanship and why now is an all-hands-on-deck moment to save the Republic,” according to Fox News.

“It’s been 10 years, I didn’t want to do it, I don’t like writing books, but I have been working for quite a long time knowing this moment is coming,” Hannity said in his announcement on Tuesday.

As the host of “Hannity” on Fox News, he is the most-watched host on cable news, Fox News reported.

The book was inspired by a famous Ronald Reagan quote: “Freedom is but one generation away from extinction.”

According to Hannity, Reagan’s words “have never rung truer.”

“If all you can do is vote, then vote,” the book’s website reads.

“But if you can inform people of the truth, that’s even better. And the truth is that the future of American freedom rests on Donald Trump’s reelection.”

Hannity currently has three New York Times best-sellers: “Conservative Victory,” “Deliver Us From Evil” and “Let Freedom Ring.”

His last book, “Conservative Victory,” was published in 2010.

“Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” will be published by Threshold Editions, and Hannity will read the audio edition himself.

In December, CNN cited sources familiar with the matter in reporting that Hannity was working on the book.

A Fox News spokesperson denied at the time that Hannity had inked a book deal.

“For years, there has been widespread publisher interest in Sean Hannity writing another book, but only he knows what his plans are at this time,” the spokesperson told CNN Business.

“Hannity has NOT inked any book deal. While he has written three number one best-selling books, his last work was written in 2010.”

His newest book is available for pre-order from places including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and Audible.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
