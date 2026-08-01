Secret Service Threat Investigations up 40% over 2025

A corrosive cocktail of foreign plots, explosive rhetoric, and homegrown left-wing extremism has caused major headaches for the agency tasked with protecting America’s top federal officials. Secret Service agents have investigated approximately 10,000 cases of threats against designated protectees this year alone, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The number represents “a roughly 40% increase from this time compared to last year.”

The spike in threats comes amid an environment of escalating security concerns driven by far-left ideology. Since 2024, three individuals have attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, and three more killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman (D), and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Each was motivated by far-left ideology.

In the past five years, violent leftists have also targeted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, ICE officers, Christian schools, and Jews — all motivated by a political ideology that embraces violence as an acceptable means to achieve political ends.

As the above incidents suggest, no one is safe from this leftist fury, not even Democratic politicians, who often go along with the Left’s agenda. On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, revealed that he and his family were the target of a nasty intimidation campaign by anti-Israel activists. “To date, my family and I have had our home vandalized, a fire has been set in my driveway, my neighbors’ lives have been disrupted by demonstrations in the middle of the night, town halls meant to be forums for dialogue have been shut down, and a staff member has been physically assaulted.”

The activists demanded that he vote for the Massie amendment to the State Department appropriations bill that would cut off military aid to Israel. Smith ultimately joined 102 Democrats and Massie in voting for the amendment, which failed.

Given the variety of threats from a variety of sources for a variety of reasons, the Secret Service must remain extremely vigilant to keep top officials protected from every angle. “A person doesn’t have to make a direct threat to draw the agency’s attention,” CBS News summarized. “The threat assessment process relies on behavior, rather than a specific demographic profile. Agents look for potential warning signs like obsessive fixation, escalating grievances, stalking, harassment, paranoia, delusions, suicidality, significant behavioral changes and an unusual interest in violence.”

But a 40% increase in threat investigations is sure to tax the resources of an agency that already feels stretched. Besides protecting sites like the White House complex and individuals like the president and vice president, the Secret Service also provides protection for the Supreme Court, cabinet officials, former presidents, presidential candidates, and the families of all these top officials, not to mention visiting foreign dignitaries.

The Secret Service is also responsible for securing any American site to which its protectees intend to travel. Advance teams arrive days ahead of time to make security arrangements, and then dozens or even hundreds of officers travel to the location to man security perimeters, magnetometers, and observation posts. This year alone, the Secret Service said it has conducted nearly 3,000 protective visits. The Secret Service screened approximately 100,000 attendees at the World Cup Final match, as well as every occupant of the National Mall for the July 4th celebration.

On top of all this official work, Secret Service has had a much busier time than usual protecting the White House. Every so often, Secret Service officers encounter a mentally unstable individual who insists on being let in to see (or perhaps kill) the president, or who otherwise makes absurd claims. The Secret Service takes these individuals into custody and transfers them to the D.C. Metro Police, where they can (or at least should) receive mental help. Doing so makes paperwork and takes officers off the front line for transport purposes.

According to the Secret Service, “Mental health interventions have increased tenfold from the same period last year, including referrals and both voluntary and involuntary commitments involving people encountered during its protective mission,” Axios summarized.

To add another headache to an agency that doesn’t need more, Secret Service also suspects that someone has been leaking the location of Vice President J.D. Vance and is currently investigating a member of his security detail for doing so.

The consequences of all this extra work are potentially dire. For years, Secret Service has been chronically understaffed, with agents and officers forced to work large amounts of overtime to cover the gap. Although it is always hiring and training new staff, it has never been able to close the workforce gap.

This means that the Secret Service cannot simply cover a 40% increase in threat investigations by hiring 40% more investigators, nor by swinging reserve investigators into action. That massive spike in a single year means a massive spike in the workload of its current investigative staff. Either these investigators must work much longer hours, producing exhaustion, or they must investigate each case much more briefly. Either way could lead to mistakes. And, when threats against senior government officials are in view, mistakes can be catastrophic.

“We do expect bad people to show up. It’s just a reality of where we are,” said Secret Service Director Sean Curran. But the extra burden of threats issuing forth from the radical Left only makes the Secret Service’s job harder.

Joshua Arnold is a senior writer at The Washington Stand.

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