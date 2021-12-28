Share
Lifestyle

After Seeing Bus Engulfed in Flames, Man Takes Matters Into His Own Hands: Gets Shock Surprise

 By Amanda Thomason  December 28, 2021 at 2:45pm
Share

When Sirizani Butau of Kadoma, Zimbabwe, came across a horrific crash on Christmas Eve, he didn’t hesitate to throw himself into danger to help save the victims.

Butau, a truck driver, was driving on the Harare-Mutare Highway when he saw a bus and a fuel tanker collide. The resulting fire put dozens of people’s lives at risk.

He ran to the bus and helped pull at least eight people from the wreckage, according to My Zimbabwe. Butau even tried to rescue the driver of the fuel tanker.

Five people ended up dying in the accident, and 60 were taken to the hospital.

A photo of Butau has gone viral. It shows him standing in the roadway, barefoot, a column of black smoke rising from the accident behind him, his legs and arms covered in serious burns.

Trending:
Unseen Jan. 6 Interview: I Saw Police Moving the Barricades, Letting People Into the Capitol


The hero was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for third-degree burns.

His brother, Trevor, spoke on his behalf, saying, “At the moment he is unable to talk because he is being attended to by doctors, what we can say is he is overwhelmed by the kindness and love from across Zimbabwe, he never sought to be a hero and he does not feel like one.”



 

Fellow Zimbabweans started a crowdfunding effort for Butau and soon hit the limit. Still others have started other fundraising efforts for him and have asked the government to cover his medical expenses.



“I am humbled by the response,” Butau said from his hospital bed, according to The Herald in the capital of Harare. “It is something I never expected. My preoccupation on the day was to help and unfortunately got injured in the process, but I am doing well.”

“It’s quite humbling,” his wife, Wadzanai Butau, said. “I wish I could be able to do the same to others in need.

Related:
Dog Wakes Family at Midnight After Sensing Deadly Killer: Family Springs Into Action

“My husband is a truck driver. On this day he was travelling from Beira to Zambia. When he called I intended to travel that night, but he dissuaded me from doing so. I travelled the following day with some relatives to Mutare where by then he had been admitted to the hospital.

“We requested the medical doctors to discharge him so that he will be treated in Kadoma where we reside because his continued stay in Mutare would have taken a toll on us in terms of accommodation and other related costs. At the moment we are in Kadoma at a private hospital where he is being treated. He is recovering well.”



Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa also publicly commented on the accident and Butau’s heroics.

“I am truly shocked and saddened by news of yesterday’s crash near Mutare, which took 4 lives too soon,” Mnangagwa tweeted on Christmas. “May their souls rest in eternal peace.

“To all those travelling this holiday season, please stay safe and remain vigilant.”

“Let me take this opportunity to appreciate Sirizani Butau who saved people from the Mutare Accident,” he tweeted on Sunday. “As government we will honour him for his selfless sacrifice.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




After Seeing Bus Engulfed in Flames, Man Takes Matters Into His Own Hands: Gets Shock Surprise
Dog Wakes Family at Midnight After Sensing Deadly Killer: Family Springs Into Action
Community Discovers Abandoned Baby After Local Mother Dog Takes Care of It Like One of Her Puppies
Fisherman's Boat Dies and Drifts Toward Rocks on Christmas Day, But Brother Shows Up to Rescue Him
Adorable Video: Dogs, Puppies Scramble for Christmas Presents
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!