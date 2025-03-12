Share
News
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of southwestern Balochistan province on March 12, 2025, during a security operation against militants a day after they hijacked a passenger train.
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of southwestern Balochistan province on March 12, 2025, during a security operation against militants a day after they hijacked a passenger train. (Banaras Khan - AFP / Getty Images)

Separatists' Armed Takeover of Train Followed by a Nightmare Ultimatum

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2025 at 2:16pm
Share

A separatist group in Pakistan took hundreds of train passengers hostage on Tuesday, vowing to kill those it held if demands to release its members from government custody were not met.

Instead, the government replied with force, launching a clash that led to multiple hostages and separatists being killed, according to CNN.

The incident took place in Balochistan in southwestern Pakistan. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for halting the train and taking hundreds hostage.

During the Pakistan armed forces’ attack on the train, 27 hostages and one soldier were killed by the separatists. At least 35 separatists were killed.

Earlier, the group threatened to kill 214 hostages if Baloch prisoners were not freed, according to NBC.

“BLA is prepared for a prisoner exchange,” the group said, giving Pakistan 48 hours to comply.

“If our demands are not met within the stipulated period or if the occupying state attempts any military action during this time all prisoners of war will be neutralized and the train will be completely destroyed,” the group said.

The BLA claimed it killed 30 Pakistani soldiers and shot down a drone.

According to the Associated Press, the BLA attackers blew up the railroad tracks and took over the train after a gun battle with guards.

Government representative Shahid Rind called the attack “an act of terrorism.”

Officials at Pakistan Railways said the train had about 500 passengers.

One commentator said that the attack is a symptom of failing government policies toward a region where separatists are gaining strength.

The “larger point that the Pakistani state is not grasping … is that it’s not business as usual anymore,” Abdul Basit, a senior associate fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said in reaction to the incident, according to CNN.

“The insurgency has evolved both in its strategy and scale,” he said, saying Pakistan’s policy seems “to have run its course.”

Related:
FBI Director Kash Patel Announces Shock Arrest of US Soldiers: 'Empowering Adversaries Like China in Betrayal of Our Country'

“Instead of revising its counterproductive policies, it is persisting with them, resulting in recurrent security and intelligence failures,” Basit said.

In November, a BLA suicide bombing at a train station killed more than two dozen people. Two others were killed in October when the group attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers.

Basit said that the attack “has gained global attention and it will worry China, which has its investments in the province – more than any other state. A major reset of existing security paradigm is required in Balochistan.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Separatists' Armed Takeover of Train Followed by a Nightmare Ultimatum
Trump Pauses Meeting with Irish Prime Minister When He Notices JD Vance's Socks: 'I'm Trying to Stay Focused, But ...'
Tiger Woods Suffers Major Injury While Practicing for Masters, Will Likely Miss the Tournament
Democratic Senator Announces Retirement as Republicans Target Her Seat
Trump Admin Cracks Down on Maine After Governor Publicly Defies Transgender Order
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation