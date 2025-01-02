CNN Criticized for 'Disrespectful' Programming Move Hours After Major Terror Attack

It really shouldn’t be this hard for a “news” organization.

If there is a momentous, earth-shattering news event (or several), you drop your regularly scheduled programming to cover breaking news.

It’s simple, really.

Leave it to embattled news network CNN to mess this up.

(Is there any wonder why Fox News is trouncing them so handily?)

For the blissfully unaware, America tragically rang in the New Year on Wednesday with horror and death after a pair of potentially connected incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas, respectively.

In Louisiana, a possible ISIS recruit/sympathizer plowed into a crowd of New Year’s revelers, killing at least 15, with dozens more injured.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, a man blew up a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, killing himself and injuring seven others.

That’s to say nothing of deadly fireworks gone awry in Hawaii, the chaos surrounding the College Football Playoffs (the New Orleans-based Sugar Bowl was postponed due to the aforementioned attack), contentious drama surrounding Speaker Mike Johnson, and President-elect Donald Trump’s ongoing confirmation battles.

CNN chose to cover … its own documentary chronicling music legend Luther Vandross?

To be clear, Vandross’ decorated career and noteworthy personal life are obviously worthy of an in-depth documentary. (And to be clearer, this critique has nothing to do with Vandross’ music or character, either.)

But for CNN to opt for the Vandross documentary over any of the aforementioned news items is an honest-to-goodness disservice to anyone who still goes to the network for “news” or Scott Jennings.

And viewers rightfully called out the beleaguered network for it.

CNN airing a documentary about the late Luther Vandross (no disrespect to him) on the night of a major terrorist attack in New Orleans is insane. So disrespectful to the victims & their families. Can’t believe I used to work there, but when I did, at least we cared about news pic.twitter.com/Prk9Lyh88U — Tom Sileo (@TSileo) January 2, 2025

“CNN airing a documentary about the late Luther Vandross (no disrespect to him) on the night of a major terrorist attack in New Orleans is insane,” former CNN employee and author Tom Sileo posted to X. “So disrespectful to the victims & their families.

“Can’t believe I used to work there, but when I did, at least we cared about news.”

Biggest act of terrorism on US soil in almost a decade and @CNN in primetime is airing a 2 hour documentary on Luther Vandross. 🤡🤡🤡 — Gerard Baker (@gerardtbaker) January 2, 2025

“Biggest act of terrorism on US soil in almost a decade and @CNN in primetime is airing a 2 hour documentary on Luther Vandross,” Wall Street Journal columnist Gerard Baker quipped. He added a trio of clown-face emojis to hammer his point home.

CNN is currently running a 2 hour documentary on Luther Vandross. Guess there’s no news to cover today. — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) January 2, 2025

Lawyer Adam Lowey, meanwhile, went with a more sarcastic approach: “CNN is currently running a 2 hour documentary on Luther Vandross.

“Guess there’s no news to cover today.”

Another X user made sure to lambaste MSNBC, too, for its lackluster coverage of legitimate breaking news:

I’m so glad that in the aftermath of one (possibly two) terrorist events in the US, I can turn on CNN to watch a documentary about Luther Vandross and turn to MSNBC for two hour old tape delayed coverage. — CS News (@CommonSense_MO) January 2, 2025

“I’m so glad that in the aftermath of one (possibly two) terrorist events in the US, I can turn on CNN to watch a documentary about Luther Vandross and turn to MSNBC for two hour old tape delayed coverage,” the X user posted.

Again, running a news network really shouldn’t be this hard.

That is, unless, you’re CNN, apparently.

