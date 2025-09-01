Severe Turbulence Rocks Flight, Passengers Injured as Plane Plunges Thousands of Feet in Seconds

Two passengers were hospitalized last week after the SkyWest jet they were riding in suffered a major turbulence incident.

SkyWest Flight 5971, which was operating as a United Express flight, was en route from Aspen, Colorado, to Houston, Texas, on Thursday when it encountered turbulence.

The plane’s route was altered due to the turbulence and it made an emergency landing in Austin more than three hours after it had been scheduled to touch down in Houston, according to Fox News.

EMS examined the passengers and crew members for possible injuries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport authorities said.

Two adult passengers were hospitalized. One reportedly struck the ceiling of the plane.

‘HE HIT THE CEILING’: Two passengers were seriously hurt when a SkyWest flight from Colorado to Houston hit severe turbulence. Officials said the plane dropped approximately 4,000 feet in less than a minute, rattling passengers and terrifying those on board. pic.twitter.com/so5bh7IZSM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2025

“We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot said, according to air traffic control audio, WABC-TV reported.

After the plane landed, “Austin-Travis County EMS… evaluated 39 passengers and 4 crew members for potential injuries,” an airport representative said, according to CNN.

Do you feel safe traveling by air? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Two adult patients were transported to area hospitals out of an abundance of caution,” the representative said.

“Medical authorities reported to the airport that no injuries are expected to be life-threatening,” the statement added.

The flight carried 39 passengers and four crew members.

The jet dropped about 4,000 feet in the span of a minute, FlightRadar 24 data indicated, according to CNN.

NEW: The FAA confirms that SkyWest flight 5971 not only encountered severe turbulence, but also reported a pressurization issue. Two serious injuries were reported. More: https://t.co/r6tmXz2phg pic.twitter.com/Ddgz8gylPm — Ryan Ewing (@FlyingHighRyan) August 29, 2025

After changing course, it dropped more than 25,000 feet in the next six minutes, the data show.

“SkyWest flight 5971, operating as United Express from Aspen (ASE) to Houston (IAH), was diverted to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after experiencing turbulence,” SkyWest said in a statement, per KRIV-TV.

“The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” the statement said.

The plane was an Embraer ERJ-1751LR, according to FlightSafety.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.