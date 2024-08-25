If you’ve ever felt small or meek, never forget that you — yes, you — have the power to make legendary and storied companies buckle.

One of the most famous (infamous?) and loudest examples of this came in 2023, when Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch dabbled in transgender lunacy that was the antithesis of the blue collar, core constituency of the affordable beer company.

The company is still reeling from the effects in 2024.

Bud Light may have been just the beginning, however, as many, everyday consumers soon realized that they had the power to push back against the shameless pandering and far-left drivel being forcibly injected into society.

The latest example of this came with a brand perhaps just as associative with Americana as beer: motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson, a name synonymous with iconic American hogs, recently got caught up in some diversity, equity and inclusion-based controversy — before swiftly backtracking.

To wit, the motorcycle company came under fire when, as CNN so eloquently puts it, a “right-wing anti-DEI campaign” spearheaded by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, unearthed and targeted the company’s DEI policies.

The move, similar to the Bud Light debacle, angered swathes of the core constituent customer base.

Unlike with Bud Light, this time, the consumers knew exactly how to respond: loudly, both with the messaging and with their wallets.

Do you think DEI helps businesses? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And it worked.

Harley-Davidson took to its official X account on Monday to post a statement reflecting on what it had decided in regards to the future of its DEI policies.

We remain committed to listening to all members of our community as we continue on our journey together as one Harley-Davidson. United We Ride. pic.twitter.com/0feGYhTUMh — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) August 19, 2024

“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” the company said in its statement.

The company then went on to explain that, actually, it had ceased DEI operations in April.

Harley-Davidson claimed, “[W]e have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals.”

Additionally, the company also claimed that it would better vet any future sponsorships or business associations, in case of any conflicting values or messages.

Oh, and as for Starbuck? He made sure to comment on this new statement:

“We’ve done it again,” he posted, alongside a meme of a cartoon grim reaper axing various DEI programs, including at places like John Deere and the Tractor Supply Company.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.