Shameless: Biden's 'Coronavirus Plan' Links Directly to Fundraising Page

First the pitch, then the plan.

That’s the order in which an American must go who wants to hear how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden thinks the United States should be handling the coronavirus.

On Friday, Biden’s campaign began aggressively portraying Biden as the man with a plan to deal with the virus.

“In times of uncertainty, we need strong, steady, stable leadership. Read more about Joe Biden’s plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak and how to prepare for future global health threats,” his campaign tweeted.

In times of uncertainty, we need strong, steady, stable leadership. Read more about Joe Biden’s plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak and how to prepare for future global health threats. ⬇️ https://t.co/dSyzAPZ7kd — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) March 20, 2020

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

But when Twitter users got there, they found that instead of learning how Biden was going to help them, they were the ones asked to help Biden in terms of a donation to the campaign.

Savvy users could spot the message in the upper right corner of the screen and click past the sales pitch to find out what Biden would do if elected in November. However, those who want to read the plan will be reminded that the campaign needs money, courtesy of a banner across the top of the screen.

“Biden believes we must spend whatever it takes, without delay, to meet public health needs and deal with the mounting economic consequences. The federal government must act swiftly and aggressively to help protect and support our families, small businesses, first responders and caregivers essential to help us face this challenge, those who are most vulnerable to health and economic impacts, and our broader communities – not to blame others or bail out corporations,” the plan states.

The plan supposes that the federal response to the 2014 Ebola panic and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic was enough to support being tried again. President Donald Trump has already poked a hole in that argument.

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020



Biden also insists he can do a better job of communicating than Trump, following the liberal line of attacking Trump’s work to communicate with the American people.

“Biden believes we must immediately put scientists and public health leaders front and center in communication with the American people in order to provide regular guidance and deliver timely public health updates, including by immediately establishing daily, expert-led press briefings,” the plan said.

Sooo… Before Coronavirus, Maddow complained that Trump was avoiding the press and White House press briefings… But NOW that he does them daily, she and the left complain and say they don’t want him on TV… 🙄 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2020

RELATED: Bloomberg Breaks Promise, Lays Off Staffers Shortly After They Learn Building Was Exposed to Coronavirus

Biden also casts doubt upon the ability of the Centers for Disease Control to decide who gets tested, arguing that “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must draw on advice from outside scientists to clarify the criteria for testing.”

Is Joe Biden wrong to ask for cash this way? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden also calls for a long-term plan that reverses what he allowed to happen under the Obama adminisration.

“The U.S. government should immediately work with the private sector to map critical health care supplies; identify their points of origin; examine the supply chain process; and create a strategic plan to build redundancies and domestic capacity. The goal is to develop the next generation of biomedical research and manufacturing excellence, bring back U.S. manufacturing of medical products we depend on, and ensure we are not vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, whether from another pandemic, or because of political or trade disputes,” Biden’s plan states.

However, while he was vice president under former President Barack Obama, Biden watched as China established dominance over the pharmaceutical sector Americans rely upon.

But how is it under your leader ship in Obama’s leader ship 95% of drug and prescription drug manufacturer was moved to China? How stupid was that! And do you folks got rich off your phone investments and your new world order conglomerate of the inner circle of the elite. Wrong — 🔥American Patriot🔥 (@WiemkenPatriot) March 21, 2020

China’s hammerlock on the U.S. pharmaceutical trade was decried last year by Rosemary Gibson, author and senior adviser to the Hastings Center , a bioethics research instituted in Garrison, New York, during testimony to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

“National health security and national security are threatened by U.S. dependence on China for thousands of ingredients and raw materials to make our medicines,” said Gibson, author of “China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.”

“China’s aim is to become the pharmacy to the world, and it is on track to achieve it. China’s dominance is global.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.