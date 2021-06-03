On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the establishment media has found a way to cheapen not only the lives of black people today, but victims of the vicious 1921 riot as well.

Chris Cuomo — CNN anchor and host of “Cuomo Prime Time” — noted that President Joe Biden drew a “through-line” from the Tulsa Race Massacre to nationwide election bills being pushed by Republican lawmakers when the president visited Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

“A through-line, a through-line of hate,” Cuomo said. “A through-line means that just because there’s not another Tulsa massacre doesn’t mean the efforts are not equally unholy and un-American, those efforts that we’ve seen recently.”

The party of Trump is intensifying its efforts to strip people of color of their rights to vote, says @chriscuomo. “The boldest attempt, since the era of Jim Crow.” https://t.co/u4NbHHjwbH pic.twitter.com/jM5VAw7t2s — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 2, 2021

Cuomo just established a parallel between one of the most deadly race-based attacks in American history, and black Americans being required to present a form of identification at polling places.

The mainstream media’s shame knows no bounds.

According to the CNN host, an ideology that has always been relegated to “the fringes of society,” what he calls “abject bigotry,” is now “at worst embraced and at least minimized” by the Republican Party.

Ironically, he doesn’t seem to recognize that his own words represent the very ideology of hatred he so denounces the Republican Party for supposedly adopting.

Official estimates taken at the end of the riot put the death toll at around 36 total, including 26 black Americans. Many historians now believe, however, that over 300 may have died in the riot. Now, Cuomo has elected to cheapen their lives tenfold.

The anchor continued to say that 48 states have introduced laws intended to curb election fraud and protect future election integrity. However, according to Cuomo, these laws do nothing but “restrict voting rights.”

The idea that black people are incapable of obtaining voter ID is not only a pure representation of the “abject bigotry” Cuomo claims to hate, but it’s also far too common.

The Washington Post reported in May 2016 that “obtaining a photo ID can be far more difficult than it looks,” especially for “elderly citizens, African Americans, Hispanics and low-income residents.” Using a 2017 University of Chicago study, The Post again reported, “Strict ID laws mean lower African American, Asian American and multiracial American turnout.”

These claims obviously aren’t worth their weight in dust, and even left-wing outlets like Vox have caught on.

Everyday white liberals seem to struggle with the idea that black Americans are capable citizens as well. Satirist Ami Horowitz proved as much in a 2016 video where he interviewed white liberals on their thoughts on voter ID, then moving on to black Americans.

Unsurprisingly, white liberals believed that black Americans couldn’t afford photo ID, can’t pay for internet service to order such ID online and in one case asserted that black Americans “don’t have the knowledge” to obtain one.

Meanwhile, every black person shown in Horowitz’s video not only had an ID on hand but also knew no one who didn’t have such identification.

Claims like Cuomo’s are infuriating, not only because of their blatant racism but also because they represent a bigger problem with the liberal view of black Americans in the modern age.

While they claim to protect and elevate the rights of minorities daily, the truth is that in many cases, liberal Americans are even worse offenders than the “racists” they perceive are their opposition.

