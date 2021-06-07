Watch: Psaki Offers Word Salad Explanation as to Why Biden Failed to Acknowledge D-Day Anniversary

The Biden administration can’t even explain its blatant disrespect of American veterans.

A day following the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-controlled France during World War II, President Joe Biden has still made no effort to recognize the anniversary or the soldiers who gave their lives for their country.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki is left to defend the indefensible with half-hearted excuses.

Jen Psaki has no explanation for why Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day yesterday pic.twitter.com/ee4FXhQDKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2021

During Monday’s press conference, Fox News reported Peter Doocy questioned Biden’s lack of remarks, saying, “Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump all commemorated D-Day anniversaries on the D-Day anniversary. Why didn’t President Biden?”

What Psaki threw out can only be described as a word salad.

“Well I can tell you that, certainly, his value for the role that the men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the president has spoke to many, many times in the past.

“It’s close to his heart, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was more we would have to say on it.”

Of the estimated 4,414 Allied casualties on D-Day, over half were American. How much does Biden truly value those lives, given he won’t acknowledge them?

Former white house press secretary Sean Spicer, who worked under President Donald Trump, slammed the White House’s response, calling it a “major misstep.”

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas tweeted that he is “furious” over the situation, writing that “we will never forget their bravery.”

I’m FURIOUS that Biden couldn’t be bothered to say ANYTHING to recognize the bravery of those who fought at Normandy 77 years ago. His “Hate America Agenda” is so strong, he wants us to FORGET about our war heroes. WE WILL NEVER FORGET THEIR BRAVERY! https://t.co/lNx9S4H3nE — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 7, 2021

Biden’s inaction has clearly provoked many. But, even worse is that his lack of comment seems to symbolize a much larger issue with American liberals.

In response to the news, one Twitter user replied that Biden “isn’t the history channel.”

So? Does a president need to tween the anniversary of every single battle in US history? He isn’t the history channel. — Joseph (@ChiJSDevJoseph) June 7, 2021

Another user asked whether the president is “meant to tweet about every battle we’ve ever fought.”

Okay and? I don’t remember him acknowledging Saratoga or Gettysburg or Market Garden. Is he meant to tweet about every battle we’ve ever fought? — Jake G (@Jake_G_56) June 7, 2021

The apathy is palpable, and it’s incredibly sad.

The current administration is especially despicable compared to how the previous administration handled the anniversary.

In June 2019, Trump traveled to Normandy, France and delivered a rousing speech in front of the leaders of Britain, Canada, France and Germany on the edge of Omaha Beach, as Fox reported at the time. “Today we remember those who fell and we honor all who fought right here in Normandy,” Trump said in front of the world leaders.

“They won back this ground for civilization,” he went on.

“To more than one hundred and seventy veterans of the Second World War who join us today, you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A stark contrast, and one that only further proves the disregard Biden’s administration has for our armed forces.

It remains to be seen whether Biden or his administration will give any sort of commemoration to the hundreds of men who gave their lives on D-Day or their families, but unfortunately, there isn’t yet any indication that will happen.

Once again, the Biden administration has proven that it simply does not care about the armed forces.

