Commentary
A Shocking Number of Migrants Have Escaped Border Patrol Apprehension to Date in 2021: Report

By Samantha Chang
Published March 25, 2021 at 8:45am
The United States is under siege with a cataclysmic crisis at its southern border that threatens the stability of the nation and the safety of all Americans.

But the real story is far worse than the disingenuous talking points being bleated by the Biden administration, which is desperately downplaying the immigration disaster in order to deflect blame for creating it.

In addition to the millions of illegal aliens who are already here, more than 130,000 have gone on the lam since Jan. 1, a senior official at Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart on Wednesday.

The insider spoke on condition of anonymity to Breitbart’s Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the Border Patrol.

The official said nearly 900 migrants a day have eluded apprehension nationwide during the past two weeks alone. Moreover, he said the actual “got away” totals are undoubtedly much higher than the official tallies.

The “got away” totals are calculated by counting illegal aliens who escape apprehension by Border Patrol after being spotted by cameras and aircraft.

In areas where cameras aren’t installed, Border Patrol agents try to calculate the number of illegal aliens who snuck into the country by counting footprints. However, this methodology severely undercounts the true number.

Is Biden to blame for the border crisis?

“On a small trail, dozens can walk all over each other’s footprints, so you just do your best [to calculate the total],” one agent told Breitbart. “Often, they’ll glue carpet to the soles of their shoes [to hide the footprint].”

President Joe Biden has refused to acknowledge the crisis he spawned, but the migrants themselves say the Democratic open-borders advocate encouraged them to make the perilous trek to the United States.

Investigative journalist Sara Carter interviewed a group of illegal aliens and asked what prompted them to make the harrowing, life-threatening journey to the U.S.

“They said, ‘The reason we did this is because we believe that the Biden administration, President Biden, wants us here. He is opening the gates,'” Carter recounted to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Biden denied that he issued an open invitation to unvetted migrants to barrage the border with his promise of amnesty and lax policies, but Carter said “that is what they heard come out of President Biden’s mouth. They believe it, and they believe him.”

So in addition to jeopardizing national security and the safety of all Americans, Biden is also endangering the lives of the migrants themselves — many of whom get victimized by ruthless drug traffickers and human smugglers.

Any way you look at it, Biden’s border crisis is an unmitigated disaster that must be addressed immediately.

The United States is already imploding from years of media-fomented race wars, the financial fallout of a pandemic and seemingly irreparable political division.

The last thing it needs is yet another crisis — especially one that can be curbed by taking appropriate actions.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
