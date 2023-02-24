Parler Share
News

Shocking Sight as Venice's Famous Canals Run Dry

 By Richard Moorhead  February 24, 2023 at 2:43pm
Parler Share

One of Italy’s most historic cities is facing some serious environmental challenges.

An unusual drought has emptied the canals of Venice, a city long known for waterways that fill the role of roads.

Factors such as unusual sea currents and low tides have fueled the emptying of many Venetian canals, according to Euronews.

Images from the city — which dates back to the late Roman Empire — show boats left in the mud of empty canals.

Trending:
Donald Trump Jr. Reveals He Was 'Cut Off' Financially After Conversation with His Father

This year’s dry winter follows last year’s drought in Italy, forming a perfect storm that has emptied Venice’s waterways.

The Po River has been drained of 61 percent of its usual water levels this time of year, according to The Guardian.

The operators of the city’s gondolas have left their boats languishing threatening the city’s tourism economy.

Venice was constructed on a lagoon of the Adriatic Sea, in part for natural defense against marauding barbarians in the early Middle Ages.

Related:
Mafia Legend Arrested After Three Decades on the Run - Here's Where They Caught Him

The city’s strategic location helped its inhabitants build one of the most powerful and wealthy states in the Mediterranean world, before the 19th-century unification of Italy.

Much of Venice is supported by tree trunks submerged in muddy terrain.

Many Venetians are more accustomed to an abundance of water in the city, rather than a shortage.

It’s more common for rising water levels to submerge city blocks and streets in autumn and winter, according to USA Today.

Fortunately, weather forecasters are predicting that melting snow in the Italian Alps will soon bring flowing water to the city’s medieval canals.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Fetterman's Wife Abruptly Fled the Country After He Was Hospitalized
Shocking Sight as Venice's Famous Canals Run Dry
Decision Made on What to Do with Idaho College Murder House: 'A Healing Step'
New 'Lord of the Rings' Movies Announced - Man Cut Before Release of First Film Now Back in Action
Fashion Designer Claims 'Non-Binary' Ex-Biden Official Wore Her Clothing That Went Missing from Airport
See more...

Conversation