It’s no secret that America has experienced a severe crisis at the southern border since President Joe Biden took office.

As the Biden administration has reversed former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, illegal immigrants have flooded across the border at an alarming rate.

The administration has done little to deter Central American migrants from entering the country illegally, which apparently has inspired migrants from other regions to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a video posted to Twitter by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on Thursday, migrants from Haiti and Senegal can be seen walking through a wide-open gate into the United States.

“Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX,” he wrote.

“Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop.”

NEW: Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3yL5gGECPo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

If the migrants are from Senegal, they would have traveled across the ocean to arrive in America. This suggests that the Biden administration’s admission of large swaths of illegal immigrants has attracted others from far away.

In addition, the gate at the border appears to be wide open. While we do not know the full context of the situation, it is rather alarming to see illegal immigrants walk into the country with seemingly no opposition.

While the coverage of Biden’s border crisis in the establishment media has slowed down considerably, the issue is still very much raging.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his concerns in a news briefing earlier this week.

“They’ve made over 2,000 apprehensions, over 100 felony arrests, and they say that almost 70 percent of everybody that they have interdicted said their ultimate destination was the state of Florida,” he said, according to Fox News.

“If you think that having a wide-open border, 1,000 miles, however far it was away, doesn’t affect here, you’re wrong.”

Many Americans are tempted to think the border crisis is restricted to states that border Mexico, but DeSantis explained why this line of thinking is flawed.

“If you have a huge percentage that are going to try to come to Florida, and I think Biden is paying for tickets on buses and flying folks around, that’s going to have a huge impact on community services, on education, on health care, it’s going to affect taxpayers to a huge, huge extent,” he said. “The policy there needs to change.”

This new video underscores how the border crisis has spread not only to other states, but also other continents outside of the Americas.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration wasted no time in telling Cubans protesting that nation’s oppressive communist regime that they are not welcome in the United States.

“The time is never right to attempt migration by sea,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news conference on July 13, according to Politico. “To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking.”

In many ways, the journey through Central America to the southern border can be even more dangerous than migration by sea, and yet the Biden administration discourages only one of these routes.

Mayorkas also said “if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,” a statement belied by the migrants from Africa.

In the end, the Biden administration has refused to take responsibility for its role in fueling the border crisis, and it picks and chooses when to address illegal immigration as a problem. That is not a recipe for a successful or safe country.

