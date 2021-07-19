Young Not Stupid: Don't Let the Lack of Coverage Fool You - The Border Crisis Isn't Over Yet

As the border crisis slowly fades away from the top headlines, the desperate situation continues to create chaos for the American Southwest.

New numbers released Friday revealed that 188,829 people attempted to cross into the United States in June.

Border enforcement officials are warning that the summer heat in the desert, which is usually in the triple digits, can be dangerous for migrants making their journey.

“We are in the hottest part of the summer, and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life,” CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said in a media release.

“Although CBP does everything it can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, the bottom line is this: the terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving.”

Besides Vice President Kamala Harris’s vanity trip to the border last month, there has been little done by the White House to mitigate the flow of migrants.

As recently as Monday morning there was a tense encounter between a large group of over 300 migrants and law enforcement, where men were attempting to go past the metal barrier, according to Fox News.

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Thankfully, there are some metrics that did get better at the border in June.

There were 832 unaccompanied minors held at the border for an average of 28 hours, a significant decrease from the 5,767 in custody in March.

Drug seizures were also down 30 percent compared to May, although there continues to be a “surge” in fentanyl seizures by the officials.

Regardless, the overall picture is still leaving border communities furious with the strain on resources it is creating.

Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels called out politicians who have been neglecting the months-long surge, referring to it as an “epidemic” in an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Is there a crisis at the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think every elected leader should pay a political price on this issue. The fact is, we take an oath of office and that is to safeguard the quality of life Americans expect and to protect all Americans. And we’re not doing that right now on the southwest border,” Dannels said.

“It’s the largest crime scene, I’ve said that numerous times, that when it comes to public safety, national security, in my county, nobody has walked up to me and said, ‘Sheriff, the border thing’s good.’ Nobody’s said that … I mean, it is an epidemic in my state that we have a border that’s not secure,” he continued.

While the outrage cycle has moved on from the southern border, everyone from Dannels to the average Border Patrol agent is dealing with hordes of people every day with no end in sight.

The haphazard immigration system is doing a disservice not only to migrants but also to American communities, and the Biden administration remains complicit for their lack of decisive action.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.