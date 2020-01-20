Shooting at Event Celebrating Chiefs' Super Bowl Berth Kills 2, Injures 15

An event celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game turned deadly Sunday night as two people were killed and at least 15 injured in a shooting.

The Chiefs’ 35-24 victory Sunday afternoon sent the team to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

A celebration at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was interrupted by gunfire just before midnight Sunday when a man started shooting outside the club, according to USA Today.

A man and a woman were found dead at the scene. Kansas City police said they believe the deceased man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed security guard.

We believe the shooter is the deceased adult male.

the circumstances that lead to this shooting are unknown.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather more information to see what lead to this shooting.(3/4) — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 20, 2020

Police said that 15 people later arrived at local hospitals with injuries related to the shooting. Of those, three were in critical condition.

Police indicated that there were gaps in their understanding of how the shooting transpired.

“We don’t know what precipitated all of that. We don’t know if there was any specific person targeted, or a disturbance yet; we’re still investigating what let up to this,” Kansas City Police Officer Tim Hernandez said, according to KSDK-TV.

Police Capt. David Jackson told reporters early Monday that responding officers found “a chaotic scene.”

“A preliminary investigation shows that there was a line of people to get into the establishment and that the suspect approached the line and started shooting into the line,” Jackson said.

“We don’t know if he was targeting a specific person or if there was a relationship or anything that led up to that,” he said.

Officials noted that the shooting cast a pall over what had been a day of triumph.

Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse. https://t.co/vF4C2W4dCl — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 20, 2020

“It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said at the scene, referencing the Chiefs’ win.

“It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time,” Baker said.

Two people are dead and at least 15 wounded after a shooting outside a Kansas City, Mo., bar late Sunday night, authorities said, putting an abrupt end to a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs victory that sent them to the Super Bowl https://t.co/mAwpAUqNmt pic.twitter.com/fdhJrLIW10 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 20, 2020

Even before the investigation was concluded, the Democrat was quick to point the finger at the weapon used.

“Way too many people are armed,” Baker said, according to The Kansas City Star.

Kansas City’s victory Sunday propelled the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl will be played in Miami on Feb. 2.

