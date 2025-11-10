Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago Drive-By While Rioters Attacked Them with Bricks, Paint Can

A new and violent chapter in Chicago’s war against immigrant enforcement opened Saturday as gunfire rang out.

“U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

But one dose of violence was not enough.

“An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles,” the post said.

Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 8, 2025

Unlike past incidents, when Chicago police have avoided any action that might appear to be supportive of immigration agents, police “cleared the scene,” the post said.

According to WGN-TV, one police officer was injured when a woman drove her truck into him.

“The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” the post said.

A Chicago police officer reacts as they detain a man (not pictured) during an argument with residents after an immigration raid by federal law enforcement agents at the Little Village neighborhood, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by @ReutersBarria pic.twitter.com/hQOUE1WOAP — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) November 8, 2025

The post noted that the immigration enforcement action is facing increased resistance after local and state politicians whipped up an anti-federal agents frenzy.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations,” the post said.

“These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end,” the post said.

Members of the community argue with federal officers during an immigration enforcement action in the Little Village neighborhood Saturday in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/xtXdhV6YrZ — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) November 8, 2025

DHS has said that more than 3,000 people have been arrested since Operation Midway Blitz began in September, according to CBS.

According to WLS-TV, the catalyst for the shooting was the detention of a young woman by a federal agent. A crowd gathered and pursued federal agents, demanding the woman’s release.

BREAKING: Moronic Maria tried to shove a door on a DHS agent and FAFO the hard way. You want to know why their country is a mess? Because their people cause havoc instead of making it better. Deport all illegal aliens! pic.twitter.com/SdazOtQwxc — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 8, 2025

Later Saturday, Chicago police were called again to deal with a disorderly crowd after a Border Patrol SUV was rammed.

