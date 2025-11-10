Share
Shots Fired at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago Drive-By While Rioters Attacked Them with Bricks, Paint Can

 By Jack Davis  November 10, 2025 at 1:06pm
A new and violent chapter in Chicago’s war against immigrant enforcement opened Saturday as gunfire rang out.

“U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

But one dose of violence was not enough.

“An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol’s vehicles,” the post said.

Unlike past incidents, when Chicago police have avoided any action that might appear to be supportive of immigration agents, police “cleared the scene,” the post said.

According to WGN-TV, one police officer was injured when a woman drove her truck into him.

“The shooter and vehicle remain at large, and this is a dynamic situation,” the post said.

The post noted that the immigration enforcement action is facing increased resistance after local and state politicians whipped up an anti-federal agents frenzy.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations,” the post said.

“These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end,” the post said.

Obama-Appointed Judge Is Trying to Take Over Border Patrol Operations in Chicago

DHS has said that more than 3,000 people have been arrested since Operation Midway Blitz began in September, according to CBS.

According to WLS-TV, the catalyst for the shooting was the detention of a young woman by a federal agent. A crowd gathered and pursued federal agents, demanding the woman’s release.

Later Saturday, Chicago police were called again to deal with a disorderly crowd after a Border Patrol SUV was rammed.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
