Sick of Big Brother Controlling Your News Feed? Here Are 5 Alternatives To Take Back Control

Facebook has come under scrutiny in recent years for blatantly misusing its users’ data and throttling what they see on their personal timelines, specifically in what news stories show up.

Luckily, technology is constantly changing, and new companies are emerging to challenge the social media giant.

Here are a few alternatives you can use if you are fed up with what Facebook is showing or not showing on your timeline or are concerned about what it is doing with your data.

1. Feedme

If you, like millions of Americans, get your news from social media, you should take a serious look at Feedme.

Unlike other social networks, Feedme allows you to pick and choose what type of content you want to see on your timeline.

You get to choose the algorithm, not some liberal tech giant.

Feedme also learns what you like and what you don’t like, so you’re in complete control of your own algorithm.

Additionally, you can set up “mini-feeds” that will allow you to create a feed around a particular interest of yours.

For instance, if you wanted to see news stories about the Arizona Diamondbacks from your favorite news publishers, you can do that.

You can find more information about this superfeed app and watch a demo of it in action at Feedme.app.

2. Pray

Pray is a unique social media platform designed for people of faith.

This app allows you to create or become part of a community that lifts one another up in prayer.

On its website, Pray boasts that it has had over 16 million prayers shared online in more than 280,000 prayer communities.

Pray is also full of content from a wide array of faith leaders that includes not just speeches and sermons but also music and bedtime stories.

If you’re looking for a social media app that intends to build up instead of break down, you might want to take a look at Pray.

3. Vero

If you’re concerned about what tech companies do with your personal data, Vero might be a great solution for you.

Vero is a social network that doesn’t show you ads, mine your data or choose what you see in your timeline.

Additionally, Vero allows you to select the users with whom you share your posts.

In addition to photos, Vero allows you to share movies, TV shows, music, books, places and links.

If you’re looking for something that completely replaces Facebook, Vero might be a good choice.

4. Mastodon

Mastodon is a social media platform that allows you to do just about everything you would expect from a social media network but does it without a central server that is owned by one company.

The open-source network is made up of several communities that host their own servers, or “instances,” of Mastodon.

This allows the communities to set the rules and monitor what’s going in them.

Instead of one big tech corporation owning all the data on the server, the community runs the server and is often crowdsourced to fund the server instead of being funded by outside ads.

Mastodon is making waves and might be something you can take a look at as well.

5. YouVersion

Like Pray, YouVersion is a Facebook alternative that seeks to be uplifting.

While YouVersion isn’t a social networking app per se, it has a unique social networking feature.

While it primarily is an app for reading the Bible, it also allows you to connect with “Friends.”

Being “Friends” with someone in YouVersion lets you experience an online community centered on the Bible.

You can see what your friends are highlighting and what scriptures are standing out to them.

As more and more people begin to distrust Facebook, there is definitely a market for alternatives.

However, these social networks must keep their users’ personal data safe and allow them to control what they see in their timelines.

All of the previously mentioned networks do that and much more more. That’s why they should be taken into serious consideration if dumping Facebook is something that you’re planning on doing in the near future.

