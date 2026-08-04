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Who decides when America is in a state of insurrection? The Supreme Court settled that question in 1827.
Who decides when America is in a state of insurrection? The Supreme Court settled that question in 1827. (Paradigm Press)

A 199-Year-Old Supreme Court Ruling Could Hand the President Unlimited Power This Summer

 By Sponsored Content  August 4, 2026 at 6:00am
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In 1827, the Supreme Court settled a question most Americans have never thought to ask:

Who decides when America is in a state of “insurrection”?

Their answer: The authority “belongs exclusively to the President.” And his decision is “conclusive.”

In other words …

We don’t need a vote from Congress.

Or a sign-off from a judge.

This summer …

One man – Donald Trump — could overrule every other branch of government — including the all-powerful “Deep State.”

It may seem impossible.

But history shows …

Meanwhile, his rivals are gearing up for a fight.

Democrat attorneys general say they’ll attack Trump in court if he dares to use this power.

But Jim Rickards — a former adviser to four presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon — says they will soon find out they’re wasting their breath.

History shows he could be right, because the age-old ruling behind Trump’s actions has never been overturned.

It could all come to a head within weeks this summer …

Tipping American politics … and even the financial system into a meltdown unlike any we’ve seen in a century.

Rickards’ free briefing is here.

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