A 199-Year-Old Supreme Court Ruling Could Hand the President Unlimited Power This Summer

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In 1827, the Supreme Court settled a question most Americans have never thought to ask:

Who decides when America is in a state of “insurrection”?

Their answer: The authority “belongs exclusively to the President.” And his decision is “conclusive.”

In other words …

We don’t need a vote from Congress.

Or a sign-off from a judge.

This summer …

One man – Donald Trump — could overrule every other branch of government — including the all-powerful “Deep State.”

It may seem impossible.

But history shows …

Meanwhile, his rivals are gearing up for a fight.

Democrat attorneys general say they’ll attack Trump in court if he dares to use this power.

History shows he could be right, because the age-old ruling behind Trump’s actions has never been overturned.

It could all come to a head within weeks this summer …

Tipping American politics … and even the financial system into a meltdown unlike any we’ve seen in a century.

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