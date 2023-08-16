Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden greets audience members during an event in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Joe Biden greets audience members during an event in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sick New Detail Emerges About What Biden Did to Gold Star Families After Afghanistan Disaster

 By Johnathan Jones  August 16, 2023 at 4:07pm
Share

Family members of fallen U.S. service members have told their stories of President Joe Biden’s selfishness after his administration got their loved ones killed in Afghanistan.

Now, more details of Biden’s callousness have emerged in a new book about his mismanaged exit from the country.

“Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End,” was released on Wednesday by authors Jerry Dunleavy and James Hasson.

The duo did their homework on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August and September 2021 when U.S. forces essentially surrendered to the Taliban after two decades of fighting.

The book includes tales of how Biden treated the families of the 13 soldiers who died in a suicide bombing in Kabul after the Pentagon needlessly put them in harm’s way.

Trending:
Georgia Court Website Posts Document with 13 Charges Against Trump - And Then Deletes It

Two years ago, Gold Star mother Shana Chappell made headlines when she was censored by Facebook after blasting Biden over his role in the death of her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

Two weeks ago, Gold Star mother Cherry Rex recounted to lawmakers how Biden made the death of her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, about himself.

Rex said she and other family members met Biden at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer ceremony of the remains of the dead.

Biden’s behavior left her in shock just 24 hours after she learned that she had lost her son.

“When he approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife Jill and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,’” she said.

Rex added, “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

According to an excerpt from “Kabul,” Biden spoke about his son’s death to other traumatized parents and never even said the names of the fallen soldiers.

“I explained to him that I’m never going to hug Kareem again,” Chappell is quoted as saying in the book. “I’m never going to see a smile, I’m never going to hear his voice, and he interrupted me. He started talking about his son Beau.”

The book excerpt continues:

Related:
Biden to Spend a Week in Ritzy Vacation Town as Maui Suffers Complete and Utter Devastation

“Finally, as if his actions were not already disgraceful enough, the whole time Biden spoke with the Gold Star parents, he never said their children’s names. He said only ‘your son’ or ‘your daughter,’ leading some parents to believe that he did not know the thirteen warriors’ names.”

Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, met Biden on Memorial Day last year and confirmed that he never mentioned her son’s name.

“A man of character is who I was looking for as I stood at the Oval Office, to hear him express deep sorrow or deep hurt or pain for the situation he saw in front of him. But I saw an empty, soulless person,” she said.


Not only did the incompetence of the Biden administration get the brave children of these women killed, but at a time when each should have been comforted, the president found a way to make their pain worse.

Many on the left have defended Biden’s decision to up and leave Afghanistan the way he did, citing a previous agreement between the Taliban and the Trump administration.

But according to Townhall, the Pentagon could have backed out of that agreement at any point in order to keep people safe.

The outlet, citing “Kabul,” reported that the Taliban had violated the Doha agreement and attacked American troops as they were preparing to withdraw.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were presumably aware of these attacks, but they both claimed the Islamist group had held up its end of the bargain.

America’s leaders chose to retreat, and 13 troops died. The loss was so needless.

And when the remains of America’s heroes were returned to the U.S., Biden didn’t even bother to say their names.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Sick New Detail Emerges About What Biden Did to Gold Star Families After Afghanistan Disaster
Bruce Springsteen Abruptly Cancels Concerts After 'Having Been Taken Ill'
Aldi, Winn-Dixie, and Harveys Reach 'Merger Agreement' That Will Impact 400 Stores in the South
Dianne Feinstein's Daughter Says Her Mom Is Victim of Elder Abuse: Report
Ford CEO Received 'Reality Check' After Taking Electric F-150 Lightning on Road Trip
See more...

Conversation