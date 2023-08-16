Family members of fallen U.S. service members have told their stories of President Joe Biden’s selfishness after his administration got their loved ones killed in Afghanistan.

Now, more details of Biden’s callousness have emerged in a new book about his mismanaged exit from the country.

“Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End,” was released on Wednesday by authors Jerry Dunleavy and James Hasson.

The duo did their homework on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August and September 2021 when U.S. forces essentially surrendered to the Taliban after two decades of fighting.

The book includes tales of how Biden treated the families of the 13 soldiers who died in a suicide bombing in Kabul after the Pentagon needlessly put them in harm’s way.

Two years ago, Gold Star mother Shana Chappell made headlines when she was censored by Facebook after blasting Biden over his role in the death of her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

Two weeks ago, Gold Star mother Cherry Rex recounted to lawmakers how Biden made the death of her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, about himself.

Rex said she and other family members met Biden at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer ceremony of the remains of the dead.

Biden’s behavior left her in shock just 24 hours after she learned that she had lost her son.

“When he approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife Jill and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,’” she said.

Rex added, “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died from cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

According to an excerpt from “Kabul,” Biden spoke about his son’s death to other traumatized parents and never even said the names of the fallen soldiers.

“I explained to him that I’m never going to hug Kareem again,” Chappell is quoted as saying in the book. “I’m never going to see a smile, I’m never going to hear his voice, and he interrupted me. He started talking about his son Beau.”

The book excerpt continues:

“Finally, as if his actions were not already disgraceful enough, the whole time Biden spoke with the Gold Star parents, he never said their children’s names. He said only ‘your son’ or ‘your daughter,’ leading some parents to believe that he did not know the thirteen warriors’ names.”

Paula Knauss Selph, the mother of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, met Biden on Memorial Day last year and confirmed that he never mentioned her son’s name.

“A man of character is who I was looking for as I stood at the Oval Office, to hear him express deep sorrow or deep hurt or pain for the situation he saw in front of him. But I saw an empty, soulless person,” she said.

According to the families of the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan, not only did Joe Biden only want to talk about his own son while meeting with them, but he didn't even refer to them by any of their own names. Just as "your son" or "your daughter."



Not only did the incompetence of the Biden administration get the brave children of these women killed, but at a time when each should have been comforted, the president found a way to make their pain worse.

Many on the left have defended Biden’s decision to up and leave Afghanistan the way he did, citing a previous agreement between the Taliban and the Trump administration.

But according to Townhall, the Pentagon could have backed out of that agreement at any point in order to keep people safe.

The outlet, citing “Kabul,” reported that the Taliban had violated the Doha agreement and attacked American troops as they were preparing to withdraw.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were presumably aware of these attacks, but they both claimed the Islamist group had held up its end of the bargain.

America’s leaders chose to retreat, and 13 troops died. The loss was so needless.

And when the remains of America’s heroes were returned to the U.S., Biden didn’t even bother to say their names.

