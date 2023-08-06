Share
Singer Ne-Yo Furious About Parents Who Push Transgenderism on Children: 'That Makes No Sense'

 By Maire Clayton  August 6, 2023 at 10:18am
Singer Ne-Yo is speaking out against parents who allow their children to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

The 43-year-old expressed his concerns Saturday during an interview with host Gloria Velez on pop culture site VladTV.

“When did it become a good idea to let [children] make a life-changing decision for thyself,” Ne-Yo questioned. “When did that happen?”

The “Let Me Love You” crooner stated he believes parents have almost forgotten what it means to be a parent.

He said that if you allow a child to eat candy all day, that is what they are going to do because they are just a child.

'The Biden Family Is Trolling Kamala': Is the President's Sister Trying to Make VP Harris Mad?


“He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex,” the singer argued.

The singer stated he heard in California children could be removed from their home if the parents do not affirm the child’s gender. Velez stated this was true and caused the singer to say “that makes no sense.”

While she does not state which law she is referencing, it is presumably AB-957. The amended bill could find parents in custody battles “liable for child abuse if they do not affirm the gender identity of their child.”

Do you agree with Ne-Yo?

Ne-Yo and Velez discussed how children are impressionable and believe in Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny when they are little.

He reminded parents that kids need to “remember who you’re dealing with.”

Ne-Yo is the proud father to seven children. He gushed about his No. 1 role in an Instagram post on July 7.

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft,” he wrote. “I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason.

“I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me.”

Portland Hospital Denies Woman Cancer Treatment for Criticizing Transgender Flag Outside of Facility: Report

 

“I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT…AND THE NEXT!”

Ne-Yo reflected on how it was when he was growing up.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there wasn’t but two genders and that’s just how I rocked,” he stated.

“You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain’t my business, it becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish.”

“It’s just we live in a weird time man,” Ne-Yo concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Conversation