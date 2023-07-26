Share
Sports
News
Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28 in Houston, Texas.
Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28 in Houston, Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images)

Bronny James Update: Parents Reportedly Anxious But 'Optimistic' as Doctors Seek Cause of Cardiac Arrest

 By Jack Davis  July 26, 2023 at 4:26pm
Share

Two days after USC basketball player Bronny James was rushed to a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, a new report offers an upbeat assessment of his condition.

NBA legend LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, are “relieved” and “optimistic,” TMZ reported citing, “sources with knowledge.”

The report said the parents were anxious to know what caused their eldest son to go into cardiac arrest.

Bronny James, 18, collapsed Monday morning during practice.  The incoming freshman was initially admitted to the intensive care unit but has since been moved out of ICU.

“He’s OK, but remains in the hospital just under observation,” Entertainment Tonight reported, citing a source it did not name.

Trending:
Prince William and Princess Kate Warned to Keep Their Eldest Son Away from Harry, Duke of Sussex

“They are still trying to determine what happened,” the report said.

According to CNN, citing a source it did not name, Bronny James had passed a cardiac screening conducted several months ago that was conducted as part of a program aimed at future NBA players.

Should athletes who suffer cardiac arrest return to play top-level sports?

CNN reported that the screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram, which assesses blood flow in the heart, and an EKG, which checks electrical activity. Both tests came back as normal.

“The normal results of those tests are a good sign and likely mean the episode wasn’t caused by an anatomical preexisting problem,” CNN wrote.

“I’m just thankful, thank the good Lord, that he’s doing OK and whatever caused this is something they will identify and alleviate as soon as possible so he can restore his life,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said, according to the New York Post.

Related:
Shocking Video: Girls Basketball Team Attacks and Beats Referee as Game Ends

“When you hear that, it scares you to death because these are the kinds of things that are an anomaly but nevertheless are incredibly possible,” Smith said.

Yahoo Sports quoted Dr. Brian Sutterer as saying recovery for a normal life and recovery for an NBA career are two different things.

“There are some causes of cardiac arrest that you find the exact cause, and it still isn’t necessarily safe to return to sports because the risk is so high of having another cardiac arrest and potentially dying,” Sutterer said.

“Some of these conditions, like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or the anomalous coronary arteries like we saw Sharif O’Neill have, can be treated or repaired best you can with surgical intervention, but obviously that’s going to put Bronny out of playing for a really long time,” he said.

“If they don’t find an exact cause and you don’t really know what happened. And you have to have that discussion of what exactly are the risks of going back out there and playing,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bronny James Update: Parents Reportedly Anxious But 'Optimistic' as Doctors Seek Cause of Cardiac Arrest
Shocking Video: Girls Basketball Team Attacks and Beats Referee as Game Ends
Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Drops Bombshell: 'I Know the Exact Locations' of UFOs in United States
Prince William and Princess Kate Warned to Keep Their Eldest Son Away from Harry, Duke of Sussex
McCarthy Brings 'Sound of Freedom' Directly to Congress - Even Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard Showed Up
See more...

Conversation