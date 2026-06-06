Six Flags Bans Popular YouTuber 'For Life' After Viral Chicken McNugget Video

Modern social media has a way of turning everyday activities into spectacles.

A simple meal, a routine errand, or a trip to an amusement park can become content (or worse) if someone is willing to raise the stakes.

For one YouTuber, those stakes apparently included combining fast food with a lightning-fast roller coaster — and those stakes were costly.

According to multiple reports, popular YouTuber Allan Ferrell, who boasts over 1.8 million subscribers on just that platform (he has more followers on Instagram and TikTok), has been permanently banned from Six Flags theme parks for his nugget-related stunt.

KTLA-TV reported that Ferrell was attempting to eat 10 nuggets while riding Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

“I failed,” Ferrell said in the May video upload, noting he had only eaten seven of the 10 nuggets.

That viral video of his attempt racked up hundreds of thousands of views across social media, according to Fox News.

It also garnered the attention of theme park officials, who weren’t happy about what transpired — and that’s not referring to Ferrell only eating seven of 10 nuggets.

“Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior,” the company said of the incident.

A Six Flags guest earned a lifetime ban from all properties after allegedly violating the park’s safety rules for the sake of a social media video. https://t.co/BKhJON1BJf pic.twitter.com/hfFcuc5UVD — KTLA (@KTLA) May 29, 2026

Six Flags noted that any visitor who violates the theme park’s code of conduct is “not welcome in our parks, ” and that Ferrell “has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life.”

The company continued: “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food, which can become a choking hazard.”

Cedar Point is one of the oldest theme parks in the country. It merged with Six Flags in 2024.

Ferrell, meanwhile, is a prominent video game streamer, having often posted his exploits in games like “Call of Duty” to YouTube.

Interestingly enough, this nugget challenge wasn’t Ferrell’s first foray into bizarre and potentially hazardous food challenges.

His YouTube channel still has up years-old videos of him attempting to eat a 10-pound burger, as well as trying to consume an entire pizza in six minutes.

Despite that popularity, social media was apparently still mixed on the roller coaster stunt, with some loving it, and others genuinely concerned for his safety (and the potential choking hazards).

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.