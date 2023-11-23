Skin-Disfiguring Parasite That Plagues Middle East, Latin America and Asia Now Detected in US, CDC Warns

A skin-disfiguring parasite has landed in America.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a parasite known as Leishmania may already be endemic in Texas and other southern states, CBS News reported.

The parasite, which is transmitted through the bites of infected female sandflies, causes a disease known as leishmaniasis, resulting in skin sores that develop weeks after the bite has occurred.

Cases of leishmaniasis typically affect individuals who have traveled abroad to tropical or subtropical regions.

However, the CDC has recently discovered 86 Leishmania cases from individuals who have no recent travel history outside America, NBC News reported.

Researchers also identified an exclusive Leishmania strain that exhibited distinct genetic characteristics compared to cases associated with travel. This means that the strain was likely spreading locally.

Per the CDC’s website, Leishmaniasis is a “parasitic disease that is found in parts of the tropics, subtropics and southern Europe.

“It is classified as a neglected tropical disease. Leishmaniasis is caused by infection with Leishmania parasites, which are spread by the bite of phlebotomine sand flies,” the website explains.

“There are several different forms of leishmaniasis in people,” it continues. “The most common forms are cutaneous leishmaniasis, which causes skin sores, and visceral leishmaniasis, which affects several internal organs (usually spleen, liver, and bone marrow).”

Will you take precautions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Sometimes you don’t even notice that you’ve been bitten,” said Dr. Mary Kamb, a medical epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to CNN.

“People could be asymptomatic and not develop anything, but when people are symptomatic, they develop ulcers on their skin and sometimes it starts like a little tiny volcano with a crater in it,” she added. “We need to increase the awareness among clinicians, dermatologists, infectious disease doctors or general practitioners.”

Meanwhile, NBC quoted the assistant director of the molecular microbiology clinical laboratory at UW Medicine, Joshua Lieberman, assuring people that the risk of infection was “vanishingly small.”

“Our understanding of leishmaniasis acquired in the U.S. is still really evolving,” said Lieberman. “It’s not clear to me whether the true rate of new infections is increasing or we’re just getting better at detecting it, or both.

“For the general public, if you’re not traveling to endemic areas, your risk is vanishingly small,” he added.

For those that do get infected, Lieberman said there are various treatment options available

“The good news is treatment is going to be much more mild for the disease type that we’re seeing in the U.S,. but for returning travelers who may have more severe disease or other types of infections that go to organs or go to the insides of the nose and the mouth, those can require toxic drugs,” he said.

Last month, The Western Journal reported on the existence of a “parasitic brain worm” known in scientific circles as Angiostrongylus cantonensis. According to the CDC, the parasite was discovered in various coastal states and is believed to have originated in Asia.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.