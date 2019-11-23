Slipping 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff Sneaks in Tasteless Impeachment Attack on Trump

Television producer Chuck Lorre took a jab at President Donald Trump in the end credits of this week’s episode of his CBS program “Young Sheldon.”

“The Big Bang Theory” spinoff contained what’s called a vanity card from Lorre — whose past shows include “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom” and “Dharma & Greg” — in which the successful producer quoted from a recent anti-Trump op-ed by Ron Chernow in The Washington Post.

Chernow, the author of the best selling book “Alexander Hamilton,” titled his piece, which was published in mid-October, “Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. Trump is what he had in mind.”

For his vanity card, Lorre shared a quote from Hamilton that Chernow used in his op-ed arguing for Trump’s impeachment, Fox News reported.

“When a man unprincipled in private life[,] desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper … despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind,’” the Hamilton quote read.

A Post Script provided by Chuck Lorre on “Young Sheldon” tonite, timeless wisdom for today world… pic.twitter.com/WwtySiPqNQ — Robert G Johnson (@RobertGJohnson1) November 22, 2019

Hamilton’s words were followed by a “special thanks” to Chernow, according to Fox News.

In a more light-hearted poke at Trump last week, Lorre’s vanity card read, “Russia, if you’re reading this, hack into the Nielsen computers and make our ratings higher.”

The reference was, of course, to Trump’s request that he said was made in jest during the 2016 presidential campaign for Russia to find rival Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 missing emails.

Last fall, Lorre placed a pre-midterm election mocking prayer on a vanity card, in which he asked God to “make thy presence known on November 6th.”

“Of course if you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done,” Lorre added in an apparent reference to Trump.

The Hollywood mogul also asked God to give a special assist to Robert Mueller, who was leading the Russia investigation as special counsel at the time.

Variety reported that “Young Sheldon,” in its third season, lost 700,000 viewers last week from the previous week, with 8.3 million people tuning in.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, like Lorre and Chernow, decided to draw from some wisdom of the past to speak to the current political climate.

On Thursday, she tweeted a paraphrase of the French political scientist and historian Alexis de Tocqueville from his book “Democracy in America.”

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.” Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

Trump tweeted, “A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office. Alexis de Tocqueville.”

