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Broken windows and damage, center, are seen to a floor on the CITIC Tower, or China Zun, after it was struck by a small aircraft Friday in Beijing, China. The building, which is 109 stories tall, is the 10th largest building in the world.
Broken windows and damage, center, are seen to a floor on the CITIC Tower, or China Zun, after it was struck by a small aircraft Friday in Beijing, China. The building, which is 109 stories tall, is the 10th largest building in the world. There were no official reports on injuries or who was responsible. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Plane Strikes Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper

 By Paris Apodaca  June 26, 2026 at 8:40am
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The tallest building in Beijing was struck by a plane Friday, spewing debris all over the Chinese capital’s streets, multiple sources reported.

Footage of Beijing posted to X by BNO News showed aircraft parts falling from China Zun, the 109-story CITIC Tower.

Online images captured the registration code that indicated that it was a Chinese-manufactured light sport aircraft — a Sunward SA 60L Aurora.

The plane, owned by a local general aviation company, provides pilot training, personal recreational flights, and aerial photography, CNN reported.

People evacuated from the skyscraper gathered on the streets near the entrance, along with fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, a CNN journalist observed.

The top three floors were used by the National Security Office of the CCP.

National security officials were previously concerned with the building’s security, The Asia Times reported.

On May 1, the Chinese capital banned drones without government approval, according to CNN.

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The collision is not the first incident to befall a major manmade structure in China in recent months.

In November 2025, the newly completed Hongqi Bridge in the country’s Sichuan province partially collapsed into the river it traversed following landslides. There were no casualties.

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Paris Apodaca
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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