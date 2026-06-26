Plane Strikes Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper

The tallest building in Beijing was struck by a plane Friday, spewing debris all over the Chinese capital’s streets, multiple sources reported.

Footage of Beijing posted to X by BNO News showed aircraft parts falling from China Zun, the 109-story CITIC Tower.

WATCH: Debris falls after small plane crashes into the CITIC Tower in Beijing pic.twitter.com/yJS8zm2TYR — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 26, 2026

Online images captured the registration code that indicated that it was a Chinese-manufactured light sport aircraft — a Sunward SA 60L Aurora.

The plane, owned by a local general aviation company, provides pilot training, personal recreational flights, and aerial photography, CNN reported.



People evacuated from the skyscraper gathered on the streets near the entrance, along with fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, a CNN journalist observed.

The top three floors were used by the National Security Office of the CCP.

National security officials were previously concerned with the building’s security, The Asia Times reported.

On May 1, the Chinese capital banned drones without government approval, according to CNN.

The collision is not the first incident to befall a major manmade structure in China in recent months.

In November 2025, the newly completed Hongqi Bridge in the country’s Sichuan province partially collapsed into the river it traversed following landslides. There were no casualties.

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