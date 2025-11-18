Share
Deep Dive
Premium
Sign at supermarket entrance with text reading We Welcome EBT customers and a SNAP logo in Lafayette, California, on Nov. 13, 2025.
Premium
Sign at supermarket entrance with text reading We Welcome EBT customers and a SNAP logo in Lafayette, California, on Nov. 13, 2025. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

SNAP Fraud: Why the Trump Admin Is Requiring Recipients to Re-Apply After Costs Skyrocket Under Biden

 By Randy DeSoto  November 18, 2025 at 3:00pm
Share

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on Thursday that she plans to have all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients reapply due to the fraud that has been uncovered.

Rollins revealed that the cost of the program went up approximately 40 percent under President Joe Biden, though some fact-checkers are calling that a misleading statistic, pointing out that the number of SNAP recipients stayed relatively consistent at about 42 million.

But by the straight numbers, the cost of the entire program pre-COVID (benefits were temporarily increased during the pandemic) was $60.4 billion in 2019.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: Here Are the New, Tougher SNAP Work Requirements Beginning in December
Watch: James Comer Brings Hard Evidence to House Floor After Hakeem Jeffries Calls Him a 'Stone-Cold Liar'
Fact Check: No, the Comey Prosecutor Did Not Mislead Grand Jurors, Regardless of What the Biden-Appointed Judge Says
Fact Check: Is Jasmine Crockett Correct About a Trump Cabinet Member Taking Money from Epstein?
Deep Dive: Eric Trump Lists Reasons He Believes There May Be a Butler Assassination Cover-Up
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation