Raising boys as girls and girls as boys has become quite the popular trend among left-wing parents.

Some of these parents are even sending their children to get hormone replacement therapy before they have finished their sexual development.

This practice comes from a set of ideas known as “gender theory” — a philosophy with a long history of child abuse, mental illness and suicide.

What Is Gender Theory?

The proponents of “gender theory” believe that gender is socially constructed; unseen forces within our society have conditioned men to adopt masculine traits and women to adopt feminine ones.

If our society were truly free, then the labels of “male” and “female” would not be assigned at birth. According to gender theory, children and adults would choose which gender they are of their own free will.

While “sex” continues to refer to the biological reality of whether one is male or female, “gender” has been redefined as a person’s chosen masculine or feminine identity.

If a biological man chooses to identify as a woman, his “gender” is female and vice versa.

The activists behind gender theory allow young children with no conception of sex to choose their gender despite the fact that they are too young to understand the long-term ramifications such decisions may have.

Many of these children are then raised as if they are the opposite sex.

Not only does this set of ideas fly in the face of what science tells us about sex differences; it has also led to the suffering — and even deaths — of countless young boys and girls.

Gender Theory’s First Test

The case of David Reimer, one of the first individuals who was transitioned to a different gender as a child, is used by many gender theorists as proof that men can be women and women can be men.

David’s story is a tragic one. As an infant, his penis was irreparably damaged during a horrible accident.

His parents were devastated and didn’t know how to raise their child with such a debilitating injury.

Then came along psychologist John Money, the man many now consider to be the father of gender theory.

Money saw Reimer’s tragic circumstances as the perfect set of conditions for testing the theory that gender is socially constructed.

He then convinced the parents to raise David as a girl.

At the parents’ request and under Money’s guidance, David underwent “surgery as an infant to construct rudimentary female genitals” and was “given female hormones during puberty” according to The Embryo Project Encyclopedia, an open-access publication funded by the National Science Foundation and Arizona State University.

Over the next several years, David’s parents did indeed raise him as a girl.

Gender Theory Claims Its First Victim

For the many supporters of gender theory, the story ends there, with Money’s experiment proving to be a huge success.

Coming to such a conclusion, however, ignores several important facts about the case, including that Money sexually abused David and his brother.

One of the reasons Money saw Reimer as the perfect test subject was that he had a twin brother. David’s twin could serve as the perfect control group for Money’s experiments.

Those experiments Money conducted were nothing short of pedophilia.

Again, keep in mind that this is the man who “pioneered the study of gender identity” according to The Baltimore Sun.

“During the twin’s psychiatric visits with Money, and as part of his research, Reimer and his twin brother were directed to inspect one another’s genitals and engage in behavior resembling sexual intercourse. Reimer claimed that much of Money’s treatment involved the forced reenactment of sexual positions and motions with his brother,” The Embryo Project Encyclopedia explained.

“In some exercises, the brothers rehearsed missionary positions with thrusting motions, which Money justified as the rehearsal of healthy childhood sexual exploration. In his Rolling Stone interview, Reimer recalled that at least once, Money photographed those exercises. Money also made the brothers inspect one another’s pubic areas.”

Years later, David decided to reject the feminine identity given to him by Money, instead reverting to his biological identity of male.

This is the case for most children like David. Up to 94 percent of children grow out of their gender dysphoria naturally, according to studies recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Help.

For the rest of his life, David suffered from severe depression until he eventually killed himself at the age of 38.

Money’s gender theory experiment was an abject failure.

Gender Dysphoria and Suicide

The circumstances of David’s death are all too common within the transgender community.

In a national survey conducted by The National Center for Transgender Equality in 2015, 40 percent of transgender adults reported that they had attempted suicide at some point in their lifetimes.

It isn’t only the adults who are suffering.

According to a 2017 CDC survey, roughly 35 percent of transgender high school students had attempted suicide within the past year.

Many LGBT activists claim, without any substantive evidence, that the higher rates of suicide in this community are caused by discrimination and an inability to undergo gender-reassignment surgery.

One inconvenient fact flies in the face of this theory: High rates of attempted suicide persist in transgender individuals who have undergone successful sex reassignment in relatively “trans-friendly” cultures, as Ryan T. Anderson of The Heritage Foundation has explained.

There are many studies that show a reduction in mental illness and suicidal behaviors among trans individuals who have recently transitioned and feel accepted.

However, those studies only catch up with transgender individuals shortly following their procedure.

Longer-form longitudinal studies following up with transgender people long after their transition show suicidal tendencies and mental issues eventually returning.

This makes sense: Shortly after reassignment surgery, these individuals likely feel some sort of emotional high. After all, they have finally become whole, according to gender theory. According to these long-form studies, that emotional high eventually fades away.

“The most thorough follow-up of sex-reassigned people — extending over 30 years and conducted in Sweden, where the culture is strongly supportive of the transgendered — documents their lifelong mental unrest. Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who had undergone sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times that of comparable peers,” Anderson wrote.

Even the Obama-era Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that “Based on a thorough review of the clinical evidence available at this time, there is not enough evidence to determine whether gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries with gender dysphoria”

Medical information website Medscape has, in fact, confirmed that excessive bullying has a high correlation with suicidal behavior.

However, the site also noted that 95 percent of people who commit suicide are suffering from a mental illness.

The transgender community could very well face high levels of discrimination and bullying, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re suffering from high levels of delusional behavior characteristic of the mentally ill.

Perhaps addressing that behavior and treating those mental health issues is the proper solution.

Instead, most leftists immediately suggest irreversible gender-reassignment procedures.

Transitioning Children Is Child Abuse

Gender theory and transgender culture has led to the confusion of many children and the increased prevalence of what Dr. Debra Soh calls “rapid-onset gender dysphoria.”

Soh is a sex neurologist who has repeatedly spoken out against the gender-transitioning of young children.

“Over the last 10 years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of gender clinic referrals for adolescent girls wanting to become boys,” Soh explained in an article for The Globe and Mail.

“Rapid-onset gender dysphoria, seen primarily in teenage girls and university-aged young women, is characterized by a sudden desire to transition without any signs of gender dysphoria in childhood. It typically emerges after an individual has spent much time researching gender dysphoria online.”

According to Soh, girls with pre-existing mental conditions such as autism or borderline personality disorder are more likely to identify as trans if they have a transgender friend.

Abigail Shrier, the author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” also wrote about this issue in an article for the New York Post.

“Our culture has both made womanhood less appealing and also greased the skids toward social and medical transition for confused teens in genuine pain. Public schools peddle gender ideology with a fervor that would make a preacher blush,” Shrier wrote.

“Transgender social-media gurus tout the euphoria testosterone produces, and Planned Parenthood is one of the largest suppliers of testosterone — and they do apprise of the risks, but on an ‘informed consent’ basis. (Meaning, no therapist note is required and you leave the clinic with a very serious drug based essentially on the patient’s self-diagnosis.) Hundreds of plastic surgeons are happy to offer medically unnecessary double-mastectomies to girls as young as 16 without so much as a therapist’s note.”

Although rapid-onset gender dysphoria is becoming increasingly popular among girls, many young grade school boys are also being convinced to transition by their woke parents.

By inflicting the strange, twisted, unscientific ideology of gender theory onto young children, left-wing parents are all but ensuring that their kids grow up to have serious mental issues.

Instead of feeding into their delusions, we should help transgender teens and adults deal with their underlying mental health issues.

