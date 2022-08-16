Social Media Comes for Small Police Department Over Pic with Rittenhouse - They Fire Back Perfectly

A small, central Texas police department is taking heat for refusing to bow to the woke mob and apologize for posting a photo of Second Amendment icon Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Thrall Police Department in Thrall, Texas, just north of Austin, recently posted a photo of an encounter with Rittenhouse that one of its officers had. But as soon as the department posted the photo to its Facebook page, the leftist detractors went wild.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of course, is the teen who was forced to defend his life from violent protesters during the Black Lives Matter protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And who was arrested for murder, prosecuted but completely exonerated.

This month, the Thrall Police posted a photo of an officer meeting Rittenhouse with a caption reading, “Make those stops, you never know who you might meet. Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas.”

As soon as the post showed up on the department’s Facebook page, the detractors began hectoring the department for daring to post the photo.

Despite the loud criticism, though, the department refused to apologize to the woke mob. The department actually doubled down on its encounter with Rittenhouse.

They went back onto the post and added more.

Do you think this Texas police department defended the justice system well? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (26 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I must have missed something,” the department’s addition read, “I believed that this young man was arrested, charged, indicted and then found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Is this not how our country works anymore? The hate in these comments is terrible, if you have information that is contrary to that I would honestly love to hear it.”

The post earned more than 13,000 likes, nearly 2,000 shares and more than 1,700 comments. And the post remains live on the department’s Facebook page.

Rittenhouse has become a major target of the left since he traveled from his Illinois home to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and helped protect business and homeowners from the protesters that took over the town.

The then-17-year-old was attacked by several protesters, and while being afraid for his life, he defended himself by firing his weapon. Before the night was over, he had shot three protesters.

Rittenhouse faced various charges following the shootings of the three men during the riot. He had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz as rioters looted and damaged businesses in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The series of charges included:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government

State prosecutors claimed that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, but a jury later found the teen not guilty on all counts.

As to the Thrall Police Department, it is unclear how the officer met Rittenhouse. It is rumored that the young man has been considering resuming his education at Blinn College, near Austin, according to The Blaze.

Regardless, the Thrall Police Department responded perfectly to the woke mob — both by standing up to the outrage and standing by the American system of justice. Guilty until proven innocent, and innocent when exonerated.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.