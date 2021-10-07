Soldier Charged for Allegedly Murdering Pregnant Wife at Military Base

Authorities arrested a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and charged him with murder for allegedly killing his pregnant wife on the military base, FOX 17 reported on Wednesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after an incident on Fort Campbell the day before, FOX 17 reported.

He was formally charged for the crime Tuesday, following the death of his wife, Meghan.

Santiago was also charged with injuring the couple’s unborn child, who survived, the Stars and Stripes reported.

While details were not immediately released on when and how Meghan was killed, “a senior Army enlisted soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity said she suffered a brain stem injury that left her on life support,” according to Stars and Stripes.

Meghan, 32 weeks pregnant, was eventually taken off of life support on Oct. 5, WTSP-TV reported.

“Meghan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to FOX 17.

“This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Santiago was a signal support systems specialist assigned to the Fifth Special Forces Group, Stars and Stripes reported.

Should Santiago go to prison for life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The couple’s two other children were temporarily placed under the care of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, the Army said, according to Stars and Stripes.

No further information has been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, according to officials, FOX 17 reported.

“The charges in this case are merely accusations and all soldiers accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” a statement from the Army said, according to Stars and Stripes.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.