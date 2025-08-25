Only in It for the Somalis: Ilhan Omar's Muscle Man Admits His Part in $300+ Million Somali Scam, Pleads Guilty

Surprising absolutely nobody, Democratic Somalian Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s former “muscle”/”enforcer” has pleaded guilty to defrauding the American government and — effectively — stealing money from underprivileged American children.

On Aug. 11, former “enforcer” Guhaad Hashi Said, a Somalian man living in Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the IRS, the pleas were tied to “his role in [a] massive fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

