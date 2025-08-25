Share
Premium
Deep Dive

Only in It for the Somalis: Ilhan Omar's Muscle Man Admits His Part in $300+ Million Somali Scam, Pleads Guilty

 By V. Saxena  August 25, 2025 at 4:08am
Share

Surprising absolutely nobody, Democratic Somalian Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s former “muscle”/”enforcer” has pleaded guilty to defrauding the American government and — effectively — stealing money from underprivileged American children.

On Aug. 11, former “enforcer” Guhaad Hashi Said, a Somalian man living in Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the IRS, the pleas were tied to “his role in [a] massive fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Only in It for the Somalis: Ilhan Omar's Muscle Man Admits His Part in $300+ Million Somali Scam, Pleads Guilty
Watch: Scottie Scheffler's Clutch Shot Called 'Greatest Shot Ever' - 13 Full Seconds in Motion Before Dead in the Hole
Trump Declares War on 'Mail-In Ballot Hoax,' Lays Out His First Move
Maher Names Names, Reveals Highest-Profile Dems Are Too Afraid to Come on His Show Unlike Republicans
DEI Killed the Ivy League: Elite College Admissions Shift to the South, Parents Ditch Woke 'Elite' Colleges
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation