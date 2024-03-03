Sore Throat Leads to Medical Nightmare as Boy's Legs Amputated, Hands 'Mummified'

A harrowing medical nightmare afflicted Mason Jones, a 16-year-old from West Virginia whose life took a dramatic turn in April 2023 after a sore throat evolved into severe sepsis leading to the amputation of both his hands and his feet.

The Daily Mail reported that after 24 hours of being diagnosed with streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, a rare but serious bacterial infection that leads to strep throat, Mason went into organ failure and sepsis — known as the “silent killer” — and doctors gave him a one percent chance of survival.

Sepsis is a critical condition triggered by the body’s extreme response to an infection, leading to widespread inflammation and the potential for organ failure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis annually, and at least 350,000 die as a result.

In addition to this, Mason was reportedly diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a severe flesh-eating bacterial infection that rapidly destroys the body’s soft tissues, including skin, fat, and the fascia covering the muscles.

Group A Streptococcus (group A strep) are the most common cause of necrotizing fasciitis according to the CDC, which notes that necrotizing fasciitis kills one in five people infected with it.

It chewed through about 60 percent of Mason’s skin, according to the Daily Mail, leaving him to need three skin grafting surgeries.

His hands and feet “essentially just died and were mummified. It was horrible,” his mother, Charde McMillan, said.

The Daily Mail reported that on June 6, doctors amputated both of Mason’s hands and several inches of each of his arms, due to the blood supply being cut off to them as a result of the infections, causing the tissue to die.

Then, just three days before his 16th birthday, on July 15, both of his legs were reportedly removed just below the knee.

This month, Mason will reportedly be fitted for leg prosthetics and begin intensive physical therapy. This will help him learn how to walk again.

Although his life has been forever altered, Mason is not being deterred from pursuing his hobbies — like gaming — or his dreams of becoming a cross-country truck driver or perhaps even a doctor.

Despite his recovery, Mason is expected to have long-lasting health issues.

Mason’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the paramount importance of discussing and disseminating information on the warning signs of sepsis, which include a rapid heart rate, extreme discomfort, fever or hypothermia, shortness of breath and discolored or mottled skin.

The Mayo Clinic states that other symptoms include “not being able to stand up, extreme fatigue or not being able to stay awake, and a major change in mental status.”

Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are vital in equipping individuals with the knowledge to recognize these early symptoms, enabling timely medical intervention and significantly reducing the risk of severe outcomes.

Mason’s family is raising money on GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills. So far, the family has raised $40,656 out of their $50,000 goal.

