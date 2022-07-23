Soros-Backed DA Gascón Released Convicted Murderer Decades Early; 8 Months Later, He's Rearrested on Felony Charges

Want to know why George Gascón, the woke Los Angeles district attorney backed by generous donations from billionaire progressive George Soros, will likely face a recall election?

Ask Andres Cachu — or rather, ask the family of the man he killed.

In March of 2015, 17-year-old gang member Cachu killed 41-year-old Louis Amela during a robbery in Los Angeles, according to the New York Post. He was tried as an adult and sentenced to 50 years to life behind bars.

However, because Cachu was a minor when he committed the crime, the DA’s office had to present evidence at a transfer hearing to an adult facility when he aged out of juvenile detention. The deputy district attorney who handled his case, Gascón ally Alisa Blair, declined to do so — making him a free man late last year, just six years into that 50-year sentence.

(This isn’t the only hardened criminal Gascón has let back out on the street — and sadly, Gascón isn’t the only woke, Soros-backed DA that’s been doing this. Here at The Western Journal, we’ve been chronicling how progressive criminal justice reformers have been wreaking havoc from coast to coast. We’ll keep bringing America the truth about the results of being soft on crime. You can help us by subscribing.)

Now, he’s back in jail just eight months later, after allegedly leading police on a car chase while inebriated on drugs and carrying a gun.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered Cachu slumped behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Tuesday night, according to a media release from the DA’s office.

The deputies “attempted to awaken Cachu by knocking on his window and were successful in their attempt.

Should George Gascón be recalled? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

When he awakened, the deputies said he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. They also allegedly observed a firearm in his waistband.”

He then made a move to flee in his vehicle before he drove it into a curb. Fox News reported that Cachu allegedly tried to ditch the firearm during the chase; authorities recovered it.

🤯Andres Cachu freed decades early by woke reforms arrested https://t.co/YBYDTktFuQ — JDVFL (@JDVFL) July 22, 2022

The media release says he now “faces one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle and driving against traffic, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm as well as two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and cocaine.”

Kathy Cady — an attorney representing the family of Amela, who was shot in the back by Cachu as he struggled with a group of men who were trying to steal his bicycle outside a restaurant — condemned Gascón for Amela’s release.

“He never should have been out on the streets,” Cady said, according to the Post.

“The only reason he was out on the streets is because of Gascon’s policies and his handpicked surrogate, Alisa Blair, refused to put up any evidence … at the hearing.”

Gascón, as if it even needed saying, engaged in no self-reflection after the arrest. Instead, he expressed regret … that Cachu didn’t get the social services help he needed.

“We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Cachu has not availed himself of the support that he so clearly needs, grateful that no physical harm came to anyone, and are committed to holding him accountable as an adult in this case,” Gascón said in a statement.

“There have been questions about a prior case involving Mr. Cachu, where he was sentenced as a juvenile. As California law requires, our office reviewed Mr. Cachu’s original case, where he had been sentenced as an adult despite committing the crime as a minor. Based upon the facts of the case and the individual characteristics of Mr. Cachu we determined that we would not likely prevail in a transfer hearing because we could not prove that he would not have benefited from juvenile resources at the time of the original offense – again, as the law requires.

“We asked the court to remand Mr. Cachu to the Department of Juvenile Justice and that request was denied. We are frustrated to see that he is struggling, and again, will hold him accountable for the charged offenses,” he concluded.

As always, Gascón seems wholly unconcerned that his soft-on-crime policies — particularly with juvenile defendants — will ever have real-world consequences. This is a guy let out 44 years too early who led authorities on a chase while he was intoxicated and illegally in possession of a firearm, yet Gascón strikes a tone not unlike a disappointed Ward Cleaver after Wally and the Beav got up to some shenanigans.

On top of all that, the woke DA — elected in 2020, partially thanks to $4.7 million in donations from a PAC funded by George Soros, according to the U.K. Daily Mail — falls back on rhetoric about reforming young criminals through social support that’s so flimsy it could be debunked by one listen to “Gee Officer Krupke!“

Two other high-profile cases involving juvenile defenders are part of the reason Gascón is facing a second recall attempt. According to The Hill, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk found that a random sample of the signatures met the threshold to verify the full raw count of 715,833 signatures and see if the petitioners met the 566,857 valid signatures necessary to trigger the recall.

The highest-profile case was that of Hannah Tubbs, a transgender offender previously known as James Edward Tubbs. In January, Tubbs pleaded guilty to a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in 2014. However, because he was 17 at the time and Gascón has shied away from prosecuting those who committed crimes as juveniles as adults — no matter how old they are now — Tubbs was offered a plea deal that included two years in a juvenile facility.

In a call to his father, Tubbs boasted about the light sentence, telling his dad, “don’t worry about it. … I’m [going to] plead out to them and plead guilty. They’re going to stick me on probation.”

Tubbs was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale in 2014 at age 17. In one call in November 2021 while in LA County custody, Tubbs makes extremely crude, disparaging remarks about the girl and his sexual desires for her at the time. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

“And it’s going to be dropped. It’s gonna be done, done. I won’t have to register nothing … if there is a next time I ever get in trouble, I’m leaving the state, I’m leaving the country. I ain’t staying!” he said.

However, in May — before he could be released — the 26-year-old Tubbs was charged with murder and robbery in relation to a 2019 incident.

In another case, a 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run on a mother and her infant son was given mere months in a “juvenile probation camp.”

WARNING: The following video contains scenes which some may find disturbing.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Fortunately, the baby was uninjured, and the mother received a laceration to her elbow,” Gascón’s office told Fox News.

“The Sheriff’s Department agreed with the felony charges that were filed. At arraignment, the minor admitted two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one felony count of hit-and-run. The Probation Department recommended, and the court sentenced the minor to a youth camp for five to seven months, an appropriate resolution.”

All’s well that ends well, right? I mean, until it turns out that wasn’t the end of it and, thanks to soft-on-crime policies, people who should be behind bars are instead out on the streets, committing crimes.

If it turns out the recall petitioners have enough signatures, Gascón had better hope George Soros has a bit more money left for him in the coffers. After all, it’s going to take a whole lot more than $4.7 million to wallpaper over this troika of progressive failure.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.