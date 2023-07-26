Share
'Sound of Freedom' Slays Yet Another Big-Budget Film at Box Office During Miracle Run

 By Michael Austin  July 26, 2023 at 4:05pm
“Sound of Freedom” continues to leave a long list of big-budget Hollywood movies in the dust, proving once and for all that American audiences are truly over poor-quality woke nonsense most major studios are churning out.

Starring Jim Caviezel of “The Passion of the Christ,” the film follows the harrowing true story of a man’s attempt to save children from sex trafficking.

Despite its comparatively minuscule budget, “Sound of Freedom” has already surpassed the domestic box office totals of many Hollywood heavy hitters.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has passed up “The Flash,” “Scream VI,” “M3gan,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Air” and many others.

Given its recent trajectory, the thriller will likely also pass up Pixar’s “Elemental” and “Fast X.”

There’s also a small chance it could beat out the domestic totals of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Creed III” as well.

It even passed up the recently released “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” domestically (though it should be noted that the Tom Cruise flick is in no way woke or of poor quality).

The film has made over $130 million so far, the 14th highest-grossing film in the U.S. this year, and its run is far from over.

What’s more, that’s only counting how the film has faired domestically.

Have you seen “Sound of Freedom”?

Angel Studios, the Christian film house behind “Sound of Freedom,” just announced the movie’s international premiere date.

According to a news release published by the studio Tuesday, the film will soon be available in a number of countries in Latin America, Europe and elswhere.

“Since SOUND OF FREEDOM launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” Jared Geesey, the senior vice president of global distribution for Angel Studios, said.

“Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”

From Aug. 28 to 31, the film will launch in South Africa, Australia, Mexico and roughly a dozen Central and South American countries.

In September and October, the film will premiere in the U.K. and Spain.

When the movie finally becomes available for overseas audiences, who knows how much more money it could rake in?

No matter how those international numbers turn out, the liberal movie studios should be shaking in their boots.

Their film-industry monopoly is dying and “Sound of Freedom” may have just dealt the finishing blow.

Conversation