Few things were as damaging to cherished childhood memories as Investigation Discovery’s docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

The scathing documentary, which came out in March, took a look at a number of allegedly salacious work environments, including children’s media conglomerate Nickelodeon.

Specifically, “Quiet on Set” gave a particularly unfavorable look at former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, who helmed a number of the network’s most successful pre-teen shows, like “Zoey 101,” “iCarly,” “Drake & Josh” and others.

The work sets overseen by Schneider were allegedly rife with all manner of sexual misconduct.

Perhaps the most alarming of the allegations came from the set of “Drake & Josh,” where it was revealed that eponymous actor Drake Bell was subject to sexual abuse at the hands of former dialogue coach Brian Peck.

(Peck pleaded no contest to charges related to the sexual abuse of a child in 2004, per Forbes.)

Despite not being directly involved with what happened to Bell, the series as a whole was a stain on Schneider’s reputation, period. The court of public opinion had made their collective decision on the 58-year-old.

Now, the embattled ex-showrunner is looking to push back a bit — but in a court more concerned with legal proceedings than public opinion.

In a lawsuit obtained by Variety, Schneider has filed a defamation lawsuit against the producers of the show.

The lawsuit reads, in part: “‘Quiet on Set’s’ portrayal of Schneider is a hit job. While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.

“But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views — or put differently, money — Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.”

In a separate statement to Variety, Schneider admitted to “mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited,” and offered that he was “sincerely apologetic and regretful.”

But Schneider pushed back that he had “no choice but to take legal action” due to the people behind the show, and their “successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings.”

“[T]hey went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted,” Schneider added.

Schneider had previously expressed far stronger remorse in an interview in March.

“Facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret — and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” a tearful Schneider said shortly after the documentary first released.

