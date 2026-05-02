Spirit Airlines Shuts Down, Plans to Liquidate Fleet

Spirit Airlines, the ultra-low-cost carrier that expanded rapidly throughout the 2010s but faced significant headwinds in recent years, shut down and began the liquidation process early Saturday morning.

The Dania Beach, Florida-based carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August of 2025 — its second bankruptcy in less than a year — had been requesting a bailout from President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Forbes.

However, the terms of the proposed $500 million bailout were “untenable” to Spirit’s bondholders — particularly the fact that the bailout would give the government the right to take a 90 percent stake in the nation’s seventh-largest airline — and the deal also faced criticism from both parties and even some within the Trump administration.

Spirit was due to run out of operating cash within days. There had been rumors throughout the month of April that the airline was preparing to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — which would effectively liquidate the company’s assets as opposed to simply reorganizing it — but that had yet to materialize.

Friday’s events, however, seemed to crystallize the fact that Spirit had no future as an operating company and would likely shut down beginning in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CNN confirmed the news shortly after 1 a.m. Eastern, citing two sources that said the 3 a.m. shutdown was going into effect.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m. Eastern, the airline made it official: “It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately. To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available. We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our Guests for many years to come,” their website read.

The airline had declined to speculate on its future Friday, with a spokesperson telling Forbes, “Spirit is operating as usual.” However, no Spirit planes were in the air as of 2 a.m. Eastern, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware, and numerous sources were reporting that the airline’s last flight — Spirit Flight 1833, from Detroit to Dallas-Fort Worth — landed at 12:17 a.m. Central Time, 1:17 a.m. Eastern.

Spirit Airlines flight NK1833 from Detroit to Dallas DFW is the airline’s final flight after over 40 years in the industry. https://t.co/q72rQzZPTI pic.twitter.com/6FjPCODA17 — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 2, 2026

On social media, the airline was repeatedly replying to inquiries with a statement saying, “Our flights are operating as scheduled. The most important thing to know is that Spirit continues to operate and offer high-value travel options.”

Our flights are operating as scheduled. The most important thing to know is that Spirit continues to operate and offer high-value travel options — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 2, 2026

However, at 2:35 a.m., the airline’s X account also officially announced that the airline was shutting down for good.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the immediate cause of Spirit’s demise was the shock of higher gas prices due to the Iran conflict.

However, Spirit’s problems had built up over a number of years, and became particularly acute after the pandemic curtailed travel.

Founded as Charter One Airlines in 1983, Spirit began service as a scheduled carrier in 1992, operating primarily between its original base in Detroit and leisure destinations like Orlando, Florida, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In the early 2000s, Spirit embraced the ultra-low cost carrier model popular among European airlines like Ryanair, in which tickets were priced cheaply but almost everything, including baggage, was extra.

This earned the airline a reputation among travelers for nickel-and-diming consumers, but also led to rapid growth in the years leading up to the pandemic.

From 28 planes in its fleet in 2010, Spirit’s fleet size peaked at 177 planes in 2023, and it served over 80 cities at its apex.

However, over-expansion and competition hurt the airline, and OAG reported it had shed 62 percent of its capacity in just two years. Its market share had also dipped from 5.1 percent to 3.9 percent of the U.S. commercial aviation market in just one year.

In March, Spirit released a “rightsizing” plan that would reduce its fleet to as few as 76 planes by the third quarter of 2026, and would “continue to align its network with consumer demand and focus on its strongest routes and markets.”

However, that didn’t seem to be enough, and Trump said Friday he would only agree to a bailout of the failing airline if it “was a good deal.”

“If we can help them, we will. But we have to come first. We’re first,” Trump said.

From movement in Washington and Wall Street during the day Friday, it became clear that an increasing number of lawmakers, administration officials, and Spirit’s creditors believed it wasn’t a good deal, and the writing was on the wall.

According to CNBC, American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Frontier have all said they would be willing to assist travelers holding Spirit tickets, “similar to what they do during a hurricane or other natural disaster.”

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