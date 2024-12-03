Share
News
This stock image shows the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
This stock image shows the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (dkfielding / Getty Images)

Staffer for Democratic Congressman Arrested by Capitol Police

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2024 at 7:56am
Share

A since-fired staff member of the office of a Democratic member of Congress from New York state was arrested Monday after attempting to bring ammunition into a House office building.

United States Capitol Police arrested Michael Hopkins, 38, who has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, according to WROC-TV.

Hopkins began Monday as the communications director for Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle of New York but was fired after the incident.

“At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen,” Fox News reporter Chad Pergam posted on X, citing a statement from Capitol Police.

“After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag,” the Capitol Police statement said.

The statement said Hopkins “is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.”

Should Michael Hopkins have been fired?

Later in the day, Morelle’s office said Hopkins had been dismissed, according to WROC-TV.

“In response to this morning’s incident, Mr. Hopkins is no longer employed by Rep. Morelle’s office effective immediately,” the statement said.

An earlier statement from Chief of Staff Jo Stiles noted that the incident had taken place.

“This morning, our office was informed that a member of our staff was arrested by Capitol Police. We are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest,” the statement said.

Related:
Mike Johnson Puts His Foot Down: First Trans Rep. Sarah McBride Reacts After Being Forbidden from Using Women's Bathroom

“Our office is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation. As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all.”

Hopkins was hired as Morelle’s communications director this fall, according to Roll Call.

Morelle has taken a strong position in support of legislation cracking down on gun ownership.

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting for gun reform, and it’s one of my top priorities in Congress. Together we have made progress, but there is still so much work to do to keep families safe,” he said in a news release on his website.

The site noted that Morelle has sponsored legislation to ban high-capacity magazines.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Staffer for Democratic Congressman Arrested by Capitol Police
Biden Administration Squeezes in 'Significant New Military Assistance for Ukraine' Before Trump Takes Over
Mexico Says 'Yes, Sir' to Trump, Crushes 2 Illegal Immigrant Caravans Heading for US
Two US Navy Destroyers Come Under Attack While Escorting American Ships
'ALL HELL TO PAY': Trump Sends Warning to the Middle East as He Moves to Free Hostages
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation