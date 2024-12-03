Staffer for Democratic Congressman Arrested by Capitol Police

A since-fired staff member of the office of a Democratic member of Congress from New York state was arrested Monday after attempting to bring ammunition into a House office building.

United States Capitol Police arrested Michael Hopkins, 38, who has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, according to WROC-TV.

Hopkins began Monday as the communications director for Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle of New York but was fired after the incident.

“At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen,” Fox News reporter Chad Pergam posted on X, citing a statement from Capitol Police.

“After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag,” the Capitol Police statement said.

USCP: “At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen. After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 2, 2024

The statement said Hopkins “is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.”

Michael Hopkins, who works for Democrat Rep.Joe Morelle, was arrested for bringing ammunition into the Capitol. Hopkins likely forgot he had ammunition in his bag. But the story of Michael Hopkins shows that elected Dems and their staff are cool with themselves having guns, but… pic.twitter.com/mDYd7cFj0X — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 2, 2024

Later in the day, Morelle’s office said Hopkins had been dismissed, according to WROC-TV.

“In response to this morning’s incident, Mr. Hopkins is no longer employed by Rep. Morelle’s office effective immediately,” the statement said.

An earlier statement from Chief of Staff Jo Stiles noted that the incident had taken place.

“This morning, our office was informed that a member of our staff was arrested by Capitol Police. We are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest,” the statement said.

“Our office is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation. As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all.”

BREAKING: The US Capitol Police just arrested Michael Hopkins, a staff member for Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY), after he was found with multiple ammo magazines and eleven other rounds while trying to enter the Cannon House Office Building. pic.twitter.com/ne0ggfSu4z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2024

Hopkins was hired as Morelle’s communications director this fall, according to Roll Call.

Morelle has taken a strong position in support of legislation cracking down on gun ownership.

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting for gun reform, and it’s one of my top priorities in Congress. Together we have made progress, but there is still so much work to do to keep families safe,” he said in a news release on his website.

The site noted that Morelle has sponsored legislation to ban high-capacity magazines.

