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A police drone takes off next to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Aug. 5, 2026, near Leipzig, Germany.
A police drone takes off next to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Aug. 5, 2026, near Leipzig, Germany. (Jens Schlueter / Getty Images)

Russia Suspected in Explosives Attack on German Airport

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2026 at 7:09am
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German officials said Tuesday that Russia was behind a drone attack at Leipzig’s airport last month.

“We do not consider ourselves at war, but we are the daily target of hybrid warfare,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A drone with an explosive device was discovered at the airport near Ukrainian cargo planes on Aug. 4, according to the BBC.

The drone’s detonator malfunctioned, but it was not alone. A second drone hit a cargo plane nearby, while a third drone was found 10 days later.

The Wall Street Journal said that the drones were brought to Leipzig by low-level agents and operated by other agents farther from the scene.

“The means used — such as the drone configuration, components, explosives, and detonation systems — are known to us from other hybrid operations by Russia and its war against Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin dismissed the allegations, saying Germany “planted some evidence.”

Do you think Russia is responsible for the attack?

Dobrindt on Tuesday raised Germany’s threat level assessment from “general” to “high,” according to CNN.

“Drone sightings, drone threats including in a hybrid context, are something we know from the past. That a drone armed with explosives is at an airport is a new threat scenario,” he said.

Dobrindt said the attack followed the “well-established pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe,” according to the BBC.

Related:
NATO Country Shoots Down Suspected Russia Drone for First Time

He said he assumed Germany, which has been an ally of Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders, would be targeted again.

Wadephul said Germany will order Russia to close its consulate in Bonn, and end the contract for the Russian House in Berlin.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Russia was “escalating tension across the whole region.”

Polish officials are investigating foreign connections to a Monday fire at a factory making parts for drones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will put increased economic pressure on Russia, including new sanctions, as a result of the attack, according to Reuters.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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