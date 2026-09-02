German officials said Tuesday that Russia was behind a drone attack at Leipzig’s airport last month.

“We do not consider ourselves at war, but we are the daily target of hybrid warfare,” German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A drone with an explosive device was discovered at the airport near Ukrainian cargo planes on Aug. 4, according to the BBC.

The drone’s detonator malfunctioned, but it was not alone. A second drone hit a cargo plane nearby, while a third drone was found 10 days later.

The Wall Street Journal said that the drones were brought to Leipzig by low-level agents and operated by other agents farther from the scene.

“The means used — such as the drone configuration, components, explosives, and detonation systems — are known to us from other hybrid operations by Russia and its war against Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin dismissed the allegations, saying Germany “planted some evidence.”

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Dobrindt on Tuesday raised Germany’s threat level assessment from “general” to “high,” according to CNN.

“Drone sightings, drone threats including in a hybrid context, are something we know from the past. That a drone armed with explosives is at an airport is a new threat scenario,” he said.

Poland, the Baltic states, Romania, and now Germany. Russia is escalating tension across the whole region. We’ll not be intimidated and our response will be our continued support for Ukraine and full coordination of NATO states against the aggressor. Russia will not win this war. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 1, 2026

Dobrindt said the attack followed the “well-established pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe,” according to the BBC.

He said he assumed Germany, which has been an ally of Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders, would be targeted again.

Wadephul said Germany will order Russia to close its consulate in Bonn, and end the contract for the Russian House in Berlin.

This morning I spoke with Chancellor Merz to discuss the hybrid attack at Leipzig airport. I assured him that the EU stands in full solidarity with Germany in the face of this attack by Russia. We will keep the EU united despite these escalating and serious acts. The German… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 1, 2026

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Russia was “escalating tension across the whole region.”

Polish officials are investigating foreign connections to a Monday fire at a factory making parts for drones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will put increased economic pressure on Russia, including new sanctions, as a result of the attack, according to Reuters.

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