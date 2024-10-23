Share
Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce speaks to supporters during at rally in Bridgeton, Missouri, on July 31.
Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce speaks to supporters during at rally in Bridgeton, Missouri, on July 31. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

'When Liberals Play with Guns': Democrat Involved in Shooting Accident as Bullet Fragment Hits Reporter

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2024 at 4:26pm
A Democratic campaign event ricocheted in a different direction after a reporter was wounded when a Senate candidate sought to show off his shooting skills.

The incident took place Tuesday as Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, staged a campaign photo op at a private firing range.

Kunce shot an AR-15 during the event, but a bullet fragment that apparently bounced off of a target hit reporter Ryan Gamboa, according to the Kansas City Star.

Kunce was the only person shooting when Gamboa was struck.

Hawley took advantage of the incident to needle his rival.

“When liberals play with guns, people get hurt,” he posted on X.

Gamboa was bleeding from his right arm.

Kunce, a former Marine, put gauze and his belt around Gamboa’s arm to stop the bleeding.

The reporter’s wound was later wrapped with medical tape, and he remained at the scene.

According to KSDK, Gamboa made a pit stop at a hospital to have the arm checked out and was released.

Kunce said he had a first-aid kit with him, according to the Star.

“You never know what’s going to happen — shrapnel can ricochet off anything, and you’ve got to be prepared,” Kunce said in a statement. “We were able to handle the situation, and I’m grateful Ryan is OK and could continue reporting.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
