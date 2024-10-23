'When Liberals Play with Guns': Democrat Involved in Shooting Accident as Bullet Fragment Hits Reporter

A Democratic campaign event ricocheted in a different direction after a reporter was wounded when a Senate candidate sought to show off his shooting skills.

The incident took place Tuesday as Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, staged a campaign photo op at a private firing range.

Kunce shot an AR-15 during the event, but a bullet fragment that apparently bounced off of a target hit reporter Ryan Gamboa, according to the Kansas City Star.

Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first… pic.twitter.com/Qu4YxfrtrU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) October 23, 2024

Kunce was the only person shooting when Gamboa was struck.

Hawley took advantage of the incident to needle his rival.

Serious question. Missouri law *requires* any person who causes injury with a firearm to file a report with law enforcement immediately. Did Lucas Kunce do that? Failure to do so is a crime 👇 pic.twitter.com/GF6q2dLYMz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

“When liberals play with guns, people get hurt,” he posted on X.

When liberals play with guns, people get hurt 🤡 pic.twitter.com/wb2Jte3pIf — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

Gamboa was bleeding from his right arm.

Kunce, a former Marine, put gauze and his belt around Gamboa’s arm to stop the bleeding.

My grandma is a better shot than Lucas Kunce pic.twitter.com/rSjnBTlWeh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

The reporter’s wound was later wrapped with medical tape, and he remained at the scene.

According to KSDK, Gamboa made a pit stop at a hospital to have the arm checked out and was released.

I know the Kunce campaign needed a shot in the arm, but this is taking it a little far … — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

Kunce said he had a first-aid kit with him, according to the Star.

“You never know what’s going to happen — shrapnel can ricochet off anything, and you’ve got to be prepared,” Kunce said in a statement. “We were able to handle the situation, and I’m grateful Ryan is OK and could continue reporting.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.