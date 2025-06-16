Share
News

Stakes Rising as Radioactive Contamination Detected at Strike Site

 By Ole Braatelien  June 16, 2025 at 3:30am
Share

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed reports of radioactive contamination at one of Iran’s nuclear sites damaged by Israel’s ongoing missile strikes.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council on Friday about the damage Israel inflicted on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, according to Newsweek.

Israel destroyed the above-ground part of the Natanz nuclear facility. There are no indications of damage to the underground enrichment facilities at the site, but the power outage may have affected the centrifuges. There is radioactive and chemical contamination at the site,” Grossi said.

Grossi later added, however, that the contamination was manageable.

“Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures,” the IAEA quoted Grossi as saying.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said that the site suffered only minor damage and that there was no threat of a leak.

Grossi said he plans to visit Iran anyway.

Will the conflict between Israel and Iran go nuclear?

“I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” Grossi told the IAEA Board of Governors on Friday.

“I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond,” he said.

On Thursday, before Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran, the U.N.’s Board of Governors declared Iran in breach of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations — the first time in nearly 20 years, according to Reuters.

Related:
Musk Reveals He 'Put the Final Nail in' Iran's Coffin with Quippy X Comment

The board cited a May 31 IAEA report.

“The Board of Governors … finds that Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement with the Agency,” the report read.

Yet Iran denied that it ever pursued nuclear weapons.

The  conflict raged on over the weekend and into Monday, after Iran barraged Israel with ballistic missiles Friday night, ABC News reported.

Earlier that day, an Israeli missile strike killed several Iranian nuclear scientists and high-ranking military leaders.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Stakes Rising as Radioactive Contamination Detected at Strike Site
Nation's Largest Protestant Denomination Proudly Calls for End to Gay Marriage
Anti-Trump ABC News Reporter Fired for Personal Attacks Is Already Back
Someone Filming LA Protest with 20x Zoom Lens Spotted Unknown Sniper's Deadly Position
Former Postal Workers Charged for Theft of Checks Worth Over $80 Million
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation