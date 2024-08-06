Share
News

Star of 'The Sandlot' Arrested After Violent Rampage Is Caught on Camera

 By Jared Harris  August 6, 2024 at 3:59pm
Share

The actor behind Scotty Smalls of 1993’s “The Sandlot” was arrested, with the violent acts playing out in front of security cameras.

Tom Guiry was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on June 2 following a confrontation in a South Carolina neighborhood.

WMBF-TV reported, officers first arrived on the scene investigating a disturbance call. Guiry was found in the middle of the street and approached by officers.

As officers were engaging with Guiry, a shout from his neighbor alerted officers to serious damage.

“Really,” the neighbor shouted, “my window’s been shattered.”

Trending:
NFL Coach Speaks Out as His Old NCAA Team Is Being Investigated: 'I Do Not Apologize'

Officers were then told Guiry smashed his neighbor’s Jeep windshield with a dumbbell, an accusation that the former child actor accepted as police were looking over the vehicle.

According to the police report, Guiry began promising the neighbor he’d pay for the damaged windshield.

Officers working the scene were also told Guiry approached his neighbor’s house brandishing a knife and ringing the doorbell.

When the neighbor answered her door, the armed Guiry followed the victim inside her home, WBTW reported. He remained there until the victim’s husband confronted him.

Guiry was charged with third-degree assault and battery, disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Video, both from a surveillance camera and a doorbell camera, showed the former actor’s disturbing actions.

In video obtained by TMZ, Guiry could be seen hurling a dumbbell at his neighbor’s Jeep, severely cracking the window. Another clip showed Guiry, a large knife in his hand, ringing his neighbor’s doorbell.



In court, Guiry’s neighbors revealed the arrival of the police came after two hours of heated confrontation.

Related:
Escaped Felon Screams as K-9 Sniffs Him Out and Clamps Down: 'You Can Run, But You Can't Hide'

According to WBTW, Guiry pleaded guilty to his charges on June 24.

A judge ordered him to pay $757 in fines and was given credit for time served since his June 2 arrest.

Although “The Sandlot” is perhaps the film Guiry is most known for, he has appeared in other roles in “Black Hawk Down,” “Lassie” and “The Last Home Run.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Star of 'The Sandlot' Arrested After Violent Rampage Is Caught on Camera
Olympic Event Cancelled After World Aquatics Discovers Exactly What's in the Seine River
Triathletes Forced to Withdraw from Olympics After Official Event in the Revolting Seine
Air Force Unit Drops Nickname After It's Labeled Offensive to Muslims
Second Boxer Disqualified by International Association Pummels Female Featherweight Olympian to Tears
See more...

Conversation