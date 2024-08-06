The actor behind Scotty Smalls of 1993’s “The Sandlot” was arrested, with the violent acts playing out in front of security cameras.

Tom Guiry was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on June 2 following a confrontation in a South Carolina neighborhood.

WMBF-TV reported, officers first arrived on the scene investigating a disturbance call. Guiry was found in the middle of the street and approached by officers.

As officers were engaging with Guiry, a shout from his neighbor alerted officers to serious damage.

“Really,” the neighbor shouted, “my window’s been shattered.”

Officers were then told Guiry smashed his neighbor’s Jeep windshield with a dumbbell, an accusation that the former child actor accepted as police were looking over the vehicle.

According to the police report, Guiry began promising the neighbor he’d pay for the damaged windshield.

Officers working the scene were also told Guiry approached his neighbor’s house brandishing a knife and ringing the doorbell.

When the neighbor answered her door, the armed Guiry followed the victim inside her home, WBTW reported. He remained there until the victim’s husband confronted him.

Guiry was charged with third-degree assault and battery, disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

Video, both from a surveillance camera and a doorbell camera, showed the former actor’s disturbing actions.

In video obtained by TMZ, Guiry could be seen hurling a dumbbell at his neighbor’s Jeep, severely cracking the window. Another clip showed Guiry, a large knife in his hand, ringing his neighbor’s doorbell.







In court, Guiry’s neighbors revealed the arrival of the police came after two hours of heated confrontation.

According to WBTW, Guiry pleaded guilty to his charges on June 24.

A judge ordered him to pay $757 in fines and was given credit for time served since his June 2 arrest.

Although “The Sandlot” is perhaps the film Guiry is most known for, he has appeared in other roles in “Black Hawk Down,” “Lassie” and “The Last Home Run.”

