Trump Lands Another One: German Co. Moving Manufacturing to US and Pouring Money Into $1.5 Billion American Project Center

President Donald Trump appears to be delivering on his promise to bolster the U.S. economy as foreign companies continue to make huge investments in American businesses and jobs.

On Tuesday, German medical-technology giant Siemens Healthineers announced it will invest $141 million in the Pearl District, a medical-research campus in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The $1.5 billion Pearl District, which launched in 2023, is being being developed around a new medical school opening this summer in Charlotte: the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

“The new investments come on top of the $900 million Siemens Healthineers spends on R&D in the U.S. annually and more than $1 billion invested through facilities expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships in the U.S. since 2019,” the company said.

As part of its latest $141 million investment, Siemens will do the following:

Build a 60,000-square-foot facility in Charlotte.

Open mega-supply warehouses in Dayton, New Jersey, and in Manteca, California.

Move a manufacturing plant in Mexico to Palo Alto, California, which will add 50 new jobs.

The relocation of the Mexico factory comes after President Donald Trump urged businesses to base their manufacturing operations in the United States amid threats of increased tariffs.

John Kowal, president of Siemens Healthineers in the Americas, said his company is committed to bolstering the U.S. economy.

“With these new investments we’re further demonstrating our long-term commitment and desire to grow along with the American economy,” Kowal said.

Since Trump took office three months ago, he has been busy negotiating trade deals in a bid to invigorate the U.S. economy.

This week, the president is in the Middle East, making stops in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to strengthen economic ties and discuss regional security issues.

On Wednesday, the White House announced Trump had secured a $1.2 trillion economic commitment from Qatar.

“President Trump also announced economic deals totaling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including an historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways,” the Trump administration said.

“The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age,” the White House said.

On Tuesday, Trump secured a $600 million investment commitment from Saudi Arabia.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to Make America Great Again by catalyzing investment and negotiating fair trade deals to accelerate American employment and prosperity,” the White House said.

Whether or not you agree with Trump’s dealmaking, there’s no doubt he’s making tremendous strides to revitalize the U.S. economy.

It’s nice to have a president who takes bold, decision action that benefits the nation instead of destroying it.

