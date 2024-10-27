Have you ever watched the 1984 movie “Dreamscape,” starring Dennis Quaid? It told the story of a man who could enter into and manipulate other people’s dreams.

Well, the idea of communicating in our dreams may no longer be just Hollywood fiction.

REMspace, a start-up company based in California’s San Francisco Bay Area, reportedly achieved communication between two lucid dreamers. Lucid dreaming occurs when one is aware they are dreaming.

The successful trials occurred on Sept. 24 and again in October, WABC-TV in New York reported.

The experiment involved two subjects.

Wired with special equipment and in a state of lucid dreaming, both subjects — sleeping at their own homes — exchanged a simple message, according to a REMspace news release.

In the experiment, the first subject fell asleep while monitored by an apparatus measuring his brain waves and other sleep data.

When the apparatus detected that the subject had entered a lucid dream, the REMspace server generated a random “Remmyo” word through the subject’s earbuds.

Remmyo is a dream language developed by REMspace CEO Michael Raduga.

The dreaming subject reportedly heard the word, repeated it inside the dream, and the server recorded his response.

Eight minutes later, the second subject, sleeping in her own house, entered a lucid dream. She received the first subject’s recorded message from the server, woke up, and repeated the word.

Below is a video graphic depiction of the process.







Raduga commented on the reported breakthrough.

“Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction,” Raduga said in a news release. “Tomorrow, it will be so common we won’t be able to imagine our lives without this technology.

“This opens the door to countless commercial applications, reshaping how we think about communication and interaction in the dream world. That’s why we believe that REM sleep and related phenomena, like lucid dreams, will become the next big industry after AI,” Raduga said.

More details about communication in dreams by The Debrief https://t.co/MOo7vx8VLV A scholar paper will be published next year as peer-review process takes 6-12 months — Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) October 10, 2024

The REMspace CEO said he has submitted the study for peer review and is looking for local volunteers to participate in future experiments, WABC reported.

Raduga made headlines last year for a different reason, when he performed surgery on himself to insert a brain chip, Newsweek reported.

BRAIN IMPLANT FOR LUCID DREAMING For the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis. The results open up fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies. pic.twitter.com/qypqV6ntyV — Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) June 28, 2023

“I bought a drill, drilled a hole in my head and implanted an electrode in my brain,” Raduga said.

Raduga was not a neurosurgeon. He said he watched neurosurgery videos online to become familiar with the process, and went to the hospital afterward for treatment of the self-inflicted injury.

He was hospitalized again a month later to have the chip removed, Newsweek reported.

