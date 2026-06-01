Dem Gov Gets Rare Conservative Credit, Then Blows It With Embarrassing Victim Routine

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis faces new criticism after a photo from an internal party call was shared on X.

Polis recently granted clemency to former Republican Mesa County election clerk Tina Peters, reducing her original nine-year prison sentence for a 2021 security breach involving election voting machines. After the Colorado Democratic Party responded by censuring him on May 20, Polis appeared to take a Democratic Party call with his mouth duct-taped, according to a Wednesday X post by the Colorado Sun’s Jesse Aaron Paul.

“Gov. Jared Polis, fresh off being censured by the Colorado Democratic Party for letting Tina Peters, out of prison early, showed up today to a private, internal party call like this #copolitics,” Paul wrote in his post, which shows a screenshot of Polis with duct tape over his mouth and black headphones on.

A user replied to Paul’s post appearing to suggest that Polis be silent, writing, “The only thing we’ve ever asked [Polis] to do…”

The governor replied to the user, “Making wishes come true.”

Polis has been condemned and censured by the Colorado Democratic Party and, “until further action,” is prohibited from participating as an honored guest, speaker, or representative of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Following Polis’ commutation of her sentence, Peters is now being released on parole on June 1.

Peters’ updated sentence was supported by allies of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Bobert said in a May 15 X post, “This outcome could not have been possible without the continued pressure and advocacy from President [Donald] Trump, who always knew Tina deserved fairness under the law.”

Peters had also been convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with the Secretary of State requirements.

“I think it’s an important message we send out, that supports free speech in our country,” Polis said, regarding his commutation of Peters.

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