Video Emerges of Louisville Shooting Suspect Advocating for Gun Control on MSNBC

Get ready for the next whitewash to come out of the polluted currents of the mainstream media.

The attempted shooting Monday of a Democrat running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, would have been a perfect time for liberals to trot out every outworn cliché in the books about the dangers of “white supremacy,” allegedly violent Republicans and the crying need to violate the Constitution in the name of “gun control.”

But the arrest of the suspect turned that story on its head.

Quintez Brown, the 21-year-old man suspected of trying to shoot mayoral contender Craig Greenberg in Greenberg’s campaign headquarters is pretty much the opposite of the boogeyman liberals try to dream up as the main threat to American democracy.

He’s a black activist, an open advocate of communism and such a fierce foe of firearms that he got an interview with MSNBC’s ludicrous Joy Reid during the 2018 March for Our Lives made-for-media event in Washington — an interview he used to threaten Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with being run out of office.

BREAKING: Here is alleged domestic terrorist Quintez Brown on Joy Reid in 2018 calling for gun control. He was arrested for shooting at a mayoral candidate in Louisville yesterdaypic.twitter.com/XGAKZvECsv — Truckistani Underground Poso 🚛 (@JackPosobiec) February 15, 2022

“We are here, and we want common-sense gun reform,” Brown said. “And if you’re not going to give us that, then we’re going to get everyone out here to vote, and we’re going to vote you out of office.

“So if you want to keep your job, then, you know, give us what we … not what we want but what we need, what humans need. We need common-sense gun reform. Get rid of assault rifles. Come on!”

Have mainstream media outlets destroyed their own credibility? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Granted, Brown was only 17-going-on-18 when that interview took place, and he advocated “non-violent direct action.”

But it doesn’t look like his politics mellowed with his passage into legal adulthood. As an intern and opinion columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal, he penned numerous pieces with a monotonously progressive bent:

He wrote about meeting Barack Obama. He likened the lives of contemporary black Americans to their ancestors in slavery and those terrorized by the Ku Klux Klan, from the Reconstruction to the 1960s.

And, almost obscenely in retrospect, given the circumstance, he wrote about how “Kentucky’s concealed carry law shows your life doesn’t matter to gun-loving Republicans.”

Just in January, on the website Medium, Brown published a “Revolutionary Love Letter” describing himself as among “dialectical materialists” — followers of a dismally deluded “science” right out of Karl Marx — and calling on his readers to “radicalize your environment.”

That’s all pretty much par for the nauseatingly liberal course. But it’s also more than most of America can expect to hear about the suspect in Monday’s shooting.

To be clear, Brown is still only suspected of the shooting. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges, according to The Associated Press. Under the American system of justice, that makes him innocent until proved otherwise.

And to be fair, he might not be playing with a full deck upstairs. According to WLKY-TV in Louisville, he disappeared for almost two weeks in June before resurfacing, along with a statement from his family about tending to his “physical, mental and spiritual health.” (That’s not generally a good sign — no matter what your politics are.)

But it doesn’t change the guilt of the mainstream media — or how it’s likely to handle this case.

Because the rules in effect when a leftist is a suspect in a heinous crime virtually require any political motivation to be downplayed or simply ignored, just like the impact of the crime is downplayed.

When a deranged supporter of leftist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tried to commit mass murder against congressional Republicans in 2017 — and badly wounded Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise — there was no media-led effort to hold leftists nationwide responsible.

When a supporter of Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts shot up a nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio, in 2019, murdering nine men and women before killing himself, his politics were ignored in the legacy news outlets.

When mobs of Black Lives Matter supporters rampaged through American cities in 2020, the mainstream media went out of its way to sympathize with the “mostly peaceful” criminals.

And now that a young black leftist — a gun control advocate with a Joy Reid interview under his belt — has been arrested in the shooting of a Democratic politician, Americans can expect their fearless truth-seekers in the mainstream media to look everywhere but the man’s politics for any kind of context for the crime.

Fortunately, even though it’s largely under leftist control, social media is free enough to point out what the mainstream media won’t. The mocking responses to the resurfacing of the Reid interview proved that.

Check out a few here:

It wasn’t “nonviolent direct action” but it was a mostly peaceful attempted murder, right? — Johnny F (@JohnnyFChicago) February 15, 2022

His desire for gun control is not inconsistent with his actions, criminals want the average citizen to be unarmed. — Rage against the mob (@mob_rage) February 15, 2022

criminals LOVE gun control — it makes for disarmed potential victims — R Herrold 🐸Ⓜ️🦠 (@herrold) February 15, 2022

“See, if someone would have kept me from getting the gun, see, like with gun control, then this never would have happened.” — 🇺🇸 Blockchain Drifter 🇺🇸 (@ChiefDrifter) February 15, 2022

Americans who rely on the mainstream media for news — a dwindling number but still far too many — are unlikely to ever hear about Brown’s brush with Reid — but imagine if it had been a young, white conservative interviewed by, say, Tucker Carlson.

Neither Carlson nor the country would ever hear the end of it — any more than it will hear the end of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion or any outrage that fits the liberal narrative.

When it comes to the mainstream media, the rules are set, no matter how dirty the game is.

And when it comes to the Louisville shooting, let the whitewash begin.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.