Parler Share
Sports
News
A portion of Las Cruces, New Mexico, the city that New Mexico State University is located in, is photographed from the air on Jan. 28.
A portion of Las Cruces, New Mexico, the city that New Mexico State University is located in, is photographed from the air on Jan. 28. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

State University Chancellor Suspends Men's Basketball Program Over 'Despicable' Allegation

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2023 at 7:30am
Parler Share

New Mexico State University’s basketball program is in limbo after the university system’s chancellor took the dramatic step of suspending the program and putting all coaches on paid administrative leave.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu said he took action upon reports of hazing, according to ESPN.

“The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm. That’s why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations,” he wrote in a statement

“Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate.”

Trending:
Pilots' Accounts of UFO Raise Serious Questions - CNN Coverage Sounds Downright Spooky

In its reporting, KTSM-TV said it was told by sources that allegations of hazing involve at least three players and concern more than one instance. The station reported that a police report has been filed concerning the incidents.

The station claimed it was told by sources it did not name that the hazing allegations are physical and sexual in nature.

Arvizu said the allegations were serious enough that even though the team was in California for a game, it was recalled to New Mexico immediately

Was shutting this program down the right call?

“To ensure we fully understood this situation, we canceled that game, called the team back to Las Cruces and placed the coaching staff on paid administrative leave. Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters,” the statement said.

Prior to the statement, freshman Shahar Lazar had posted on Twitter that he was leaving the school.

“Having served several years in the Israeli military, I was raised on the value of excellence, discipline, respect, reliability and accountability. However, in retrospect, I don’t believe the program that I originally committed to currently aligns with my beliefs and core values,” he wrote.

Related:
LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA Scoring Record with Vulgar Live TV Speech

The New Mexico State University Board of Regents issued a statement that it “supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted,” according to ABC.

The New Mexico State basketball program was already reeling from an investigation into the shooting death of a University of New Mexico student by NMSU forward Mike Peake.

Although the shooting was ruled self-defense, ESPN said that coaches and school staff had potential evidence with them, including the gun, prompting investigations from the school and the Albuquerque district attorney.

The school said that the shooting incident is not related to the hazing allegations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




State University Chancellor Suspends Men's Basketball Program Over 'Despicable' Allegation
Pundits Stunned as Super Bowl Is 'Essentially Ended' by 'Absolutely Awful' Call
Pilots' Accounts of UFO Raise Serious Questions - CNN Coverage Sounds Downright Spooky
Montana Rep. Reveals Jaw-Dropping UFO Convo With DoD
WaPo Humiliated After Apparent Hatchet Job on Hispanic GOP Rep Exposed for World to See
See more...

Conversation