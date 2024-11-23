Share
Steelers Receiver Fights with Opponent During Final Play of Team's Crushing Loss

 By Jack Davis  November 23, 2024 at 10:24am
As the grudge game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers ticked down its final seconds, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens had other things to do.

Cleveland won a snowy upset 24-19 victory Thursday night and sealed the win as Pitttsburgh’s “Hail Mary” pass fell harmlessly to the snowy end zone.

Video clips posted to X  show that as multiple Cleveland defenders and Pittsburgh receivers clustered around the ball, Pickens was engaged in a shoving match with Cleveland defensive back Greg Newsome II.

As shown in the video, the two were pushing and shoving as they ran through the end zone, past everyone focused on the ball.

The video makes it appear that Pickens slammed Newsome into the stands. Both players fell.

Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams helped separate the two, according to ESPN.

“I don’t know what was going on,” Williams said. “I was looking for him, and then I seen him in the stands, so I just went over there to get him. I don’t know what was going on.”

Newsome offered his summation of the incident.

“Fake tough guy,” he said of Pickens.

Pickens, on the other hand, said “nothing” took place.

Pickens said Pittsburgh lost to the snow, not the Browns.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” Pickens said,

“I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today,” he said.

“The snow, the conditions were so bad,” he said. “I don’t even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents’ home field, it kind of plays in their favor.

Pickens also grumbled that the referees were also a factor, citing a collision with Cleveland cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. he thought should have resulted in a penalty call.

“The conditions and away game refs,” did in the Steelers, he said.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
