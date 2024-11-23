Steelers Receiver Fights with Opponent During Final Play of Team's Crushing Loss

As the grudge game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers ticked down its final seconds, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens had other things to do.

Cleveland won a snowy upset 24-19 victory Thursday night and sealed the win as Pitttsburgh’s “Hail Mary” pass fell harmlessly to the snowy end zone.

Video clips posted to X show that as multiple Cleveland defenders and Pittsburgh receivers clustered around the ball, Pickens was engaged in a shoving match with Cleveland defensive back Greg Newsome II.

The #Steelers best receiver George Pickens was more interested in fighting Browns DB Greg Newsome in the stands than competing to catch the Hail Mary. He’s a PROBLEM.pic.twitter.com/Aldwn7ENlH https://t.co/BWHKlkj2Lr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2024

As shown in the video, the two were pushing and shoving as they ran through the end zone, past everyone focused on the ball.

The video makes it appear that Pickens slammed Newsome into the stands. Both players fell.

Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams helped separate the two, according to ESPN.

“I don’t know what was going on,” Williams said. “I was looking for him, and then I seen him in the stands, so I just went over there to get him. I don’t know what was going on.”

What is George Pickens doing on this hail mary? pic.twitter.com/KoGCWeM0Kb — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 22, 2024

Newsome offered his summation of the incident.

“Fake tough guy,” he said of Pickens.

Pickens, on the other hand, said “nothing” took place.

Notice during the final Hail Mary, George Pickens & Greg Newsome fighting almost into the stands. Newsome called Pickens a “fake tough guy” after the game. pic.twitter.com/jGKQtzEqwK — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 22, 2024

Pickens said Pittsburgh lost to the snow, not the Browns.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” Pickens said,

“I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today,” he said.

“The snow, the conditions were so bad,” he said. “I don’t even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents’ home field, it kind of plays in their favor.

Pickens also grumbled that the referees were also a factor, citing a collision with Cleveland cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. he thought should have resulted in a penalty call.

“The conditions and away game refs,” did in the Steelers, he said.

