Kansas City Doxes Christian NFL Player Over Controversial Speech; AG Demands Accountability

 By Johnathan Jones  May 16, 2024 at 2:35pm
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was doxed on social media platform X by the official account of the city he plays for Wednesday evening, less than a week after he advocated for traditional family values during a college commencement address.

The 28-year-old has been under fire from the far left all week over remarks in which he shared his biblical worldview with graduates of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Despite all Butker has done for Kansas City, Missouri — like kicking a Super Bowl-winning field goal over the Philadelphia Eagles last year — whoever runs the city’s X account was apparently out for blood Wednesday.

The city account shared the address where the former Georgia Tech kicker lives. Sadly for him, his wife and his children, screen shots of the post are still out there.

The post was later deleted, but the message was clear: Christian values are not to be tolerated, even by city employees in the Midwest.

The Kansas City account later apologized for doxing Butker, but the damage had already been done.

“We [apologize] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” the city said in a follow-up post:

Kansas City’s “apology” was not well received on social media:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was not at all amused by the since-deleted post.

On his X account, Bailey posted, “My office is demanding accountability after @KansasCity doxxed [Butker] last night for daring to express his religious beliefs.”

“I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion,” Bailey concluded. Stay tuned.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, called the doxing “inappropriate” in a post of his own.

“The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels,” Lucas said.

The mayor did not say whether his office would seek to terminate whoever was responsible for the doxing.

Conversation